Des Moines wants to resume park adoptions
The Des Moines City Council is discussing whether to add another volunteer coordinator to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
Why it matters: Volunteerism has picked up since the start of the pandemic and the city is missing out on thousands of hours each year in free help.
Driving the news: New adoptions of parks and trails in a program popular among volunteer groups are suspended because the city's current two coordinators are booked, Parks director Ben Page told the council.
By the numbers: The position would cost about $100K for salary, benefits and supplies.
- But it would generate an estimated 10,000 extra volunteer hours a year. That's about the equivalent of five staffers, Page said.
What's next: Budget proposals are in the works and multiple council members voiced support this week to add the gig.
- A final decision will be made in the coming weeks.
