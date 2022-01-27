Des Moines wants to resume park adoptions

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Des Moines Parks and Recreation; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The Des Moines City Council is discussing whether to add another volunteer coordinator to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Why it matters: Volunteerism has picked up since the start of the pandemic and the city is missing out on thousands of hours each year in free help.

Driving the news: New adoptions of parks and trails in a program popular among volunteer groups are suspended because the city's current two coordinators are booked, Parks director Ben Page told the council.

By the numbers: The position would cost about $100K for salary, benefits and supplies.

But it would generate an estimated 10,000 extra volunteer hours a year. That's about the equivalent of five staffers, Page said.

What's next: Budget proposals are in the works and multiple council members voiced support this week to add the gig.