Des Moines wants to resume park adoptions

Jason Clayworth
The Des Moines City Council is discussing whether to add another volunteer coordinator to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Why it matters: Volunteerism has picked up since the start of the pandemic and the city is missing out on thousands of hours each year in free help.

Driving the news: New adoptions of parks and trails in a program popular among volunteer groups are suspended because the city's current two coordinators are booked, Parks director Ben Page told the council.

By the numbers: The position would cost about $100K for salary, benefits and supplies.

  • But it would generate an estimated 10,000 extra volunteer hours a year. That's about the equivalent of five staffers, Page said.

What's next: Budget proposals are in the works and multiple council members voiced support this week to add the gig.

  • A final decision will be made in the coming weeks.
