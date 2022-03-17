Hundreds of Iowa kids wait for mental health care

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Polk County is considering new ways to fill a mental health care shortage that has left hundreds of children waiting for services — many for more than a year.

Why it matters: Delays in assistance for children can prolong suffering, contribute to health issues and potentially hamper their long-term development.

Driving the news: Supervisors are considering a retention and recruitment program for mental health professionals who agree to work in the county for multiple years.

Student loan repayment and other financial incentives are possible.

Zoom in: A group of eight mental health care providers in Polk County told supervisors in a meeting last month that they've been struggling to manage worker shortages and an increased need for services, particularly among children, during the pandemic.

More than 550 kids seeking help from ChildServe in Johnston are on a waiting list for psychologists and 200 for mental health therapy, said Teri Wahlig, CEO of ChildServe.

Dozens more wait for services at other ChildServe locations across the state, spokesperson Jordan Juhl told Axios.

Children often wait more than a year for services, Juhl said.

Flashback: The state's mental health system was strained prior to the pandemic, according to health care advocates. Many providers were at times forced to turn away both children and adults for a variety of reasons, including capacity limits.

Mobile crisis response teams and 24-hour hotlines were set up or expanded in the last three years following state and local efforts to alleviate the pressures.

The big picture: States across the country are struggling with mental health care worker shortages, with just under 30% of need being met nationally, according to an analysis published in September by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Other governments are also considering action, including California, where $37,000 in stipends could be made available to students pursuing a master’s degree in social work.

What's next: Polk County may use some of the $195 million it has allocated in federal pandemic assistance to offer incentives.