Iowa gas prices rise, but remain lower than national average

Gas prices are irritatingly high in Des Moines, but we're still well below our record from 2008.

By the numbers: The nation's average gas price was $4.07 on Monday, just a few cents short of the all-time high of $4.11 during the Great Recession in 2008.

In comparison, Iowa's price average was $3.72 Monday. Our highest record was $4.03 in July 2008, according to AAA.

Of note: The record is not adjusted for inflation.

The big picture: Prices have recently spiked as Europe and the U.S. consider banning imports of Russian oil due to the invasion of Ukraine, resulting in soaring prices at the pump.

What they're saying: At $3.72 a gallon, about 54% of Iowa drivers said they would change their driving behaviors to try and save costs, according to a recent survey conducted by AAA of 400 local drivers.