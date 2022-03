The average regular U.S. gasoline price climbed to $4.07 per gallon Monday, per AAA. That's a roughly 45-cent increase over the last week alone, it reports.

Why it matters: The increase means gas prices are now pennies away from the all-time high set in 2008 when the average price hit $4.11 a gallon. The record, which isn't adjusted for inflation, could fall in the coming days.