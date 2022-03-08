Looking back 2 years after COVID-19 was first detected in Iowa

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: Case counts in Idaho, Maine and Washington may be affected by ongoing data anomalies; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Two years ago today, three Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 — the first-known cases in our state.

Flashback: Here's a timeline of how things were back in March 2020:

March 8 — Three Iowans returned to Johnson County after a cruise in Egypt and tested positive for COVID-19.

March 9 — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation.

March 15 — Reynolds recommended closing schools for four weeks. The Iowa Legislature suspended its session for 30 days.

March 17 — Bars, gyms, movie theaters and most stores were closed. Restaurants could only offer take-out. Non-essential surgeries were postponed.

March 24 — The first COVID-19 related death was reported.

Fast forward: We've been through the wringer, to say the least. From quarantining, multiple variants, and life-saving vaccinations, a lot has changed these past 24 months.