Looking back 2 years after COVID-19 was first detected in Iowa
Two years ago today, three Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 — the first-known cases in our state.
Flashback: Here's a timeline of how things were back in March 2020:
- March 8 — Three Iowans returned to Johnson County after a cruise in Egypt and tested positive for COVID-19.
- March 9 — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation.
- March 15 — Reynolds recommended closing schools for four weeks. The Iowa Legislature suspended its session for 30 days.
- March 17 — Bars, gyms, movie theaters and most stores were closed. Restaurants could only offer take-out. Non-essential surgeries were postponed.
- March 24 — The first COVID-19 related death was reported.
Fast forward: We've been through the wringer, to say the least. From quarantining, multiple variants, and life-saving vaccinations, a lot has changed these past 24 months.
- Lately, it feels like things are improving. COVID cases are dropping, more places are loosening restrictions and organizers are bringing back some of our favorite events, like 80/35.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.