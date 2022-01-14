What to watch for in Des Moines music in 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

2021 was a strange year for music in Des Moines and 2022 seems like it'll continue that way as Omicron shakes up venues and festivals.

Sam Summers, owner of Wooly's and First Fleet Concerts, shared with Axios what to expect from the local scene.

The next big thing: Expect to see more DIY and underground/basement shows. You may not realize it, but Des Moines' punk and counter-culture scenes are actually stronger now than a few decades ago, Summers said.

Local artists are playing intimate shows everywhere, from their basements to VFW's.

"That scene is big right now with these cool punk bands," Summers said. "It's just something that's naturally happening."

Worker shortages: Music venues in Des Moines aren't struggling with staff. But festivals are a whole different story, as people saw with long lines and supply shortages at Knotfest last September.

Festivals use subcontractors and third-party vendors to help with their operations, and getting enough staff to do laborious jobs like haul porta potties is difficult, Summers said.

But festival operators, including Summers' First Fleet, which operates Hinterland, learned from 2021 and will make sure this year goes more smoothly.

What's missing: An outdoor, mid-size venue that artists can book, especially over the summer months.

Touring artists are looking for spaces that fit 1,500 capacity, but without Brenton or Simon Estes available right now, there's a hole in our venue availability.

What's exciting: "80/35 coming back is huge," Summers said. "That's a big part of the core of Des Moines."