Record levels of COVID-19 detected in Des Moines metro sewage

Record levels of COVID-19 were detected in metro-area sewage collected just before Thanksgiving, according to the latest test results.

Driving the news: The Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority's sample collection on Nov. 22 shows coronavirus concentration levels roughly 9% higher than the previous peak in September.

Why it matters: Wastewater surveillance can be a leading indicator of COVID-19 because not everybody gets tested for the virus, according to the CDC.

Asymptomatic infections show up in the data. And sewage testing is conducted independently from health clinics, which are dependent on community members seeking out care.

State of play: Confirmed COVID-19 infections have increased in Polk County from a seven-day average of 150 in late October to 228 as of yesterday, according to The New York Times.

WRA's samples detected an increase in COVID-19 concentration in each of the last four samples taken since Nov. 10.

Meanwhile, Iowa health officials announced yesterday that statewide hospitalizations have topped 700, a new yearly high.

The big picture: The CDC on Wednesday confirmed the first known U.S. case of the new Omicron variant in California. It's already been detected in roughly two dozen countries.

Scientists believe Omicron could be more transmissible and possibly more resistant to vaccines than earlier variants, though research is ongoing.

Iowa is analyzing hundreds of test samples each week to track for variants.

What they're saying: Omicron's impact is still unclear, Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for Iowa's Public Health Department, told Axios.

Being vaccinated remains one of the most effective steps in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 60% of Polk County's residents, including 75% of adults, are now vaccinated, according to the NY Times.

Of note: DSM does not currently receive information about variants found in WRA samples, Jonathan Gano, the city's public works director Jonathan Gano, told Axios.