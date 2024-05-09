22 mins ago - Politics

21 ways lawmakers changed Colorado this year

In the more than 750 bills and resolutions introduced in the 120-day legislative session, dozens made significant changes that reshaped Colorado.

Here's a rundown of what happened and what it means for you.

Housing

🚫 Prohibit unreasonable evictions by limiting the reasons landlords can use to oust residents.

🔨 Grant renters more power to demand building repairs from landlords for safety reasons.

X Ban local government occupancy limits on housing except for safety reasons.

Technology

📲 Add pop-up notifications on social media apps to make teenagers aware of problematic use and create resources for parents.

🤖 Require some companies to disclose the use of artificial intelligence to consumers.

📵 Prohibit the use of a cellphone while driving, except for hands-free devices.

Money

🧒 Provide lower-income parents a tax credit worth up to $3,200 to help relieve child poverty.

🚗 Impose new fees on rental cars, up to $3 a day, to go toward building passenger rail service in Colorado.

🛢 Add new fees on a barrel of extracted oil to collect $175 million a year, including $116 million for passenger rail and transportation projects.

💰 Exempt all Social Security income from state taxes for taxpayers aged 55 to 64 with income between $75,000-$95,000, ending the $20,000 cap.

Education

🍎 Require public schools to refer to students by their preferred name aligning with their gender identity.

🏥 Build a new medical school at the University of Northern Colorado.

😎 Provide a tax credit for college tuition and fees, essentially making college free for two years for students with household income below $90,000 on tuition and fees.

Guns

🚫Prohibit firearms in most state and local government building areas; colleges and schools; and child care centers.

🔫 Add new limits to who can carry a concealed handgun by excluding people convicted of certain misdemeanors and tightening training requirements.

Other

Make it a crime to advance "fake electors" designed to overturn certified election results.

😸 Allow telehealth veterinary visits after an initial appointment, require notice to pet owners about outbreaks at boarding facilities and mandate sterilization on all rescue pets brought to Colorado.

💀 Revamp the state's funeral home regulations to require licensing and more inspections after the discovery of decaying bodies and other wrongdoing.

🚘 Create a special license plate honoring Chicano culture for those who make a donation to a related nonprofit organization.

🌲 Authorize the state to reintroduce wolverines to the wilds of Colorado.

🍺 Remove the prohibition on alcohol sales on Christmas Day.

