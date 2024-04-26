State of play: Three major new bills related to pets and veterinary care are now law and a fourth is on its way.
Why it matters: The collective effect is a litany of new regulations designed to better inform pet owners and crack down on rogue operators.
The latest:A measure to require pet care and boarding facilities to notify all clients about an infectious disease outbreak, such as respiratory illnesses, canine leptospirosis or feline leukemia virus, is poised to go to the governor's desk as early as Friday.
State Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) named the bill in honor of her dog, Clinton.