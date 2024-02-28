Colorado pushes tougher pet sterilization mandate despite risks to animals

Michelle Foster pets an unnamed dog up for adoption at the Aurora Animal Shelter in 2016. Photo: Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado is tightening its mandate requiring animal rescues to spay and neuter pets despite growing research about the risks for young animals. Why it matters: The contradiction is turning well-intentioned legislation to address the rising number of homeless pets and record number of euthanasia cases into a controversial debate that led the governor and first gentleman to interject.

State of play: The state currently requires puppies and kittens adopted from shelters and rescue organizations to be spayed or neutered except in cases where the animal's life or health is jeopardized.

A bipartisan bill in the state Legislature would remove the health exemption, which sponsors say is being exploited to sell unsterilized dogs and cats, and only allow exceptions for the life of the animal.

Yes, but: The American Veterinary Medical Association cites research saying certain dog breeds are at greater risk for disease or surgical complications if spayed or neutered before turning 1, and particularly if sterilization is done before 6 months.

Female golden retrievers are less at risk for cancer if spayed after 1 year. And the recommendation for boxers is to wait until 2 years old.

What they're saying: "By mandating juvenile spay/neuter without considering individual health assessments by licensed veterinarians, the proposed law puts vulnerable animals at unnecessary risk," the Colorado Puppy Rescue, which takes animals from high-kill rate shelters in other states, said in a statement.

The latest: Gov. Jared Polis and husband Marlon Reis angered the bill's supporters by pushing for a change to limit the proposed new mandate to only animals arriving from out of state, not ones born in Colorado.