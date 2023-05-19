Denver Animal Shelter overcrowded with "alarming spike" in surrendered pets

The Denver Animal Shelter is reporting an "alarming spike" in surrendered dogs.

What's happening: People are struggling with rising inflation costs and a lack of affordable housing that accepts pets, city officials say.

By the numbers: Right now, about 10% of kennels at the shelter are doubled up due to overcrowding, meaning one dog is living on each side of a kennel, shelter services manager Meghan Dillmore tells us.

From Jan. 1 to April 23, city figures show the shelter took in 477 animals compared to 348 over the same period in 2022. That’s a 37% increase.

It's a trend that’s continuing from last year when the shelter saw a 51% increase in surrendered pets compared to those given up in 2019, before the pandemic.

What they're saying: "As the number of pets in our care continues to grow, we're asking for help from our community. We can't do it without your support," shelter director Melanie Sobel said in a statement.

Sobel is encouraging residents to consider adopting or fostering a pet, as well as donating to the facility.

Of note: For a limited time, Denver's adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds have been reduced to $20, with another suggested $20 donation to the shelter.

Here are a few cuties from the Denver Animal Shelter in need of a new home:

Blossom, age 5 (65 pounds)

Blossom. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Why we love her: This "beautiful low rider" has an independent spirit and "likes to do things on her terms," which we respect. She'll make a "very gentle, quiet addition" to a family with older kids and no pets.

Qibli, age 1 (42 pounds)

Qibli. Photo: Courtesy fo Denver Animal Shelter

Why we love him: Look at those eyes! Qibli is an American pit bull terrier mix who has an "oh-so-sweet" and "playful" personality and "loves everyone he meets."

Amelia, age 13 (17.8 pounds)

Amelia. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Why we love her: That expression cracked us up. Plus, this brown tabby and white domestic shorthair sweetie is the shelter's oldest adoptable cat. Though she may have ongoing medical needs, this "sassy but sweet lady" will "shower you" with affection.

Spunky, age 3 (10 pounds)

Spunky. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Why we love him: This handsome hunk should be named "shadow," since he follows his caretakers' every move. He loves human companionship (but not so much dogs) and "will snuggle up right next to you and purr contentedly for hours."

Watsen and Holmes, 6 months

Watsen (left) and Holmes. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Why we love them: These dapper Guinea pigs are brothers — and, by far, the shelter's best-dressed. Watsen loves to "run and bounce with joy," particularly around breakfast and dinner time. Holmes likes to explore and race his bro around the playpen.

Kash, age 4 (100 pounds)

Kash. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Why we love her: This labrador-retriever mix isn't listed as a "staff favorite" for nothing. Kash can be a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, get ready for lots of love.