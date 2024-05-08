49 mins ago - Politics

Capitol Pulse: What's headed to the finish line at Colorado legislature

The Colorado House of Representatives in January. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado lawmakers — working on little sleep with more long hours ahead — rushed through dozens of bills Tuesday, the penultimate day of the 2024 lawmaking term.

State of play: More than a hundred bills remained in play, including a handful of the term's most significant measures to cut property taxes, increase caps for lawsuit damages and reduce ozone pollution.

The latest: The other bills that moved toward the governor's desk would:

  • Spend $2.5 million to help immigrants get state services, such as housing, employment or social support.

The other side: At least 50 bills that needed scarce state dollars effectively died on the calendar in the appropriations committees, Colorado Politics reports.

  • The list included legislation to provide a sales tax break for college textbooks and expand the jurisdiction of the state ethics commission to include school district employees.

What's next: The lawmaking flurry will continue Wednesday as lawmakers are expected to work close to the midnight adjournment deadline.

