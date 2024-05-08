Capitol Pulse: What's headed to the finish line at Colorado legislature

Colorado lawmakers — working on little sleep with more long hours ahead — rushed through dozens of bills Tuesday, the penultimate day of the 2024 lawmaking term.
State of play: More than a hundred bills remained in play, including a handful of the term's most significant measures to cut property taxes, increase caps for lawsuit damages and reduce ozone pollution.
The latest: The other bills that moved toward the governor's desk would:
Make it easier for immigrants from outside the U.S. to get a Colorado driver's license by removing requirements that they live here two years, file a tax return and provide a tax ID or Social Security number.