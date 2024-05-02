Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The 2019 Cinco de Mayo Festival in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Denver's Cinco de Mayo Festival

This weekend, celebrate Mexican heritage during Cinco de Mayo, buy fresh produce from a local farm or see new TV pilots.

1. 💃🏻 Cinco de Mayo

This Sunday is Cinco de Mayo.

The big picture: The annual holiday commemorates Mexico's victory against French troops sent by Napoleon III in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Zoom in: Celebrate Denver's Mexican heritage with these three events:

🇲🇽 Cinco de Mayo Festival: Head to Civic Center Park to enjoy Mexican food and music, Chihuahua races, a parade, a lowrider car show and a taco-eating contest in this long-running festival.

When: 10am–8pm Saturday and Sunday.

🖼️ First Friday: Enjoy free admission Friday at Museo de las Americas. In the evening, there will be a presentation by Ballet Folklórico Sangre de México and refreshments from Tia Sopapilla.

When: 5–9pm Friday.

🎉 Westwood Cinco de Mayo: This two-day celebration includes live music and performances, cultural food, lucha libre, local vendors, kids activities, and art installations.

When: Noon–8pm Saturday; 11am–5pm Sunday.

Belleview Station's derby party includes a livestream of the race, over 50 local craft vendors, unlimited samples from 15-plus breweries, food trucks and live bluegrass, noon–6pm Saturday. Free.

3. 🎵 Jack and Jack

Returning from a five-year hiatus from touring, the pop duo will perform at 7pm Sunday at Marquis Theater with Sammy Wilk. Tickets start at $122.

4. 🍅 Farmers markets

The 10th edition of this nonprofit festival, running through Sunday, includes screenings of independent TV pilots, network premieres, panels, workshops, networking events and parties. Tickets.