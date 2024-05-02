52 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Denver

The 2019 Cinco de Mayo Festival in Denver.

The 2019 Cinco de Mayo Festival in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Denver's Cinco de Mayo Festival

This weekend, celebrate Mexican heritage during Cinco de Mayo, buy fresh produce from a local farm or see new TV pilots.

1. 💃🏻 Cinco de Mayo

This Sunday is Cinco de Mayo.

The big picture: The annual holiday commemorates Mexico's victory against French troops sent by Napoleon III in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Zoom in: Celebrate Denver's Mexican heritage with these three events:

🇲🇽 Cinco de Mayo Festival: Head to Civic Center Park to enjoy Mexican food and music, Chihuahua races, a parade, a lowrider car show and a taco-eating contest in this long-running festival.

  • When: 10am–8pm Saturday and Sunday.

🖼️ First Friday: Enjoy free admission Friday at Museo de las Americas. In the evening, there will be a presentation by Ballet Folklórico Sangre de México and refreshments from Tia Sopapilla.

  • When: 5–9pm Friday.

🎉 Westwood Cinco de Mayo: This two-day celebration includes live music and performances, cultural food, lucha libre, local vendors, kids activities, and art installations.

When: Noon–8pm Saturday; 11am–5pm Sunday.

2. 🏇 Kentucky Derby

  • Belleview Station's derby party includes a livestream of the race, over 50 local craft vendors, unlimited samples from 15-plus breweries, food trucks and live bluegrass, noon–6pm Saturday. Free.

3. 🎵 Jack and Jack

4. 🍅 Farmers markets

5. 📺 SeriesFest

  • The 10th edition of this nonprofit festival, running through Sunday, includes screenings of independent TV pilots, network premieres, panels, workshops, networking events and parties. Tickets.

6. 🎶 The Cher Show

  • Head to the Buell Theatre to sing and dance your way through Cher's decadeslong career during this Tony award-winning musical. Tickets start at $35.
  • Dates: 7:30pm Friday; 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday; 2pm and 7:30pm Sunday.
