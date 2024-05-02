This weekend, celebrate Mexican heritage during Cinco de Mayo, buy fresh produce from a local farm or see new TV pilots.
1. 💃🏻 Cinco de Mayo
This Sunday is Cinco de Mayo.
The big picture: The annual holiday commemorates Mexico's victory against French troops sent by Napoleon III in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.
Zoom in: Celebrate Denver's Mexican heritage with these three events:
🇲🇽 Cinco de Mayo Festival: Head to Civic Center Park to enjoy Mexican food and music, Chihuahua races, a parade, a lowrider car show and a taco-eating contest in this long-running festival.
- When: 10am–8pm Saturday and Sunday.
🖼️ First Friday: Enjoy free admission Friday at Museo de las Americas. In the evening, there will be a presentation by Ballet Folklórico Sangre de México and refreshments from Tia Sopapilla.
🎉 Westwood Cinco de Mayo: This two-day celebration includes live music and performances, cultural food, lucha libre, local vendors, kids activities, and art installations.
When: Noon–8pm Saturday; 11am–5pm Sunday.
- Belleview Station's derby party includes a livestream of the race, over 50 local craft vendors, unlimited samples from 15-plus breweries, food trucks and live bluegrass, noon–6pm Saturday. Free.
3. 🎵 Jack and Jack
4. 🍅 Farmers markets
- The 10th edition of this nonprofit festival, running through Sunday, includes screenings of independent TV pilots, network premieres, panels, workshops, networking events and parties. Tickets.
- Head to the Buell Theatre to sing and dance your way through Cher's decadeslong career during this Tony award-winning musical. Tickets start at $35.
- Dates: 7:30pm Friday; 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday; 2pm and 7:30pm Sunday.