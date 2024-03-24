2 hours ago - Things to Do

Your guide to the best things to do this spring in Denver

Young children dressed in colorful dresses and clothing line next to a major street in Denver, with some carrying flags and large, ornate sombrerors.

Young dancers from the Colorado Mestizo Dancers during the 30th annual Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture Festival. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The brighter days and warmer weather are a joyful reminder that spring is here — which means it's time to venture out and take advantage of it all.

What to know: We've collected a handful of local events and places to check out this spring.

Enjoy the musical and festive vibes

Listen to old favorites or discover new ones.

Mile High 4/20 Festival

  • The definitive celebration of cannabis culture, this free festival at Civic Center Park April 20 is open to people 21 years and older. Performers will include Gucci Mane, Ohgeesy, and Afroman.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

  • Head to Civic Center Park on May 4 and 5 to enjoy the flavors, music and culture of Mexico in this long-running downtown festival, which commemorates Mexico's defeat of the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Denver Arts Festival

  • The 25th edition of this fine arts and crafts festival will be hosted at the Conservatory Green in the Central Park neighborhood. The free event will display art from local artists and select national ones. It takes place May 25 and 26.

Levitt Pavilion Denver

  • The free concert series at this southwest Denver venue starts May 17 with Afro-Fusion musician Paa Kow. But the venue's biggest draw will be rapper Common, who will perform a free show on June 8.

Red Rocks

  • This year's Red Rocks lineup is once again loaded with talent from across the musical and comedic spectrum, starting with shows this month. Highlights include Ice Cube, Gary Clark Jr., Gregory Alan Isakov, Trevor Noah, and Nas with the Colorado Symphony.
  • Go deeper: 16 top Red Rocks concerts in 2024

Shop locally at a farmers market

Heirloom tomatoes in three boxes, with bright red ones, green ones, and red ones shaped like potatoes.
A selection of heirloom tomatoes for sale at a Saturday vegetable market in downtown Denver. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Your go-to guide for finding artisanal goods and fresh produce, just blocks away.

Cherry Creek Fresh Market

  • Opens May 4 at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center's east side (next to Macy's). You can find goodies like locally grown cherries, organic wagyu beef and artisan pastries.

City Park Farmers Market

  • Opens May 4 at the City Park Esplanade at 2551 East Colfax Avenue. Dairy farmers, ranchers, and food trucks will showcase their goods every Saturday.

Civic Center EATS

  • This formidable gathering of food trucks descends on Civic Center Park every spring, bringing a revolving selection of dining options in case you forgot your lunch pail at home. It starts May 8.

South Pearl Street Farmers Market

  • Opens May 5 along South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas avenues, with food, beauty and wellness merchants.

University Hills Farmers Market

  • Opens May 11 at the University Hills Plaza at 2500 South Colorado Blvd. — though organizers are hosting a pop-up market on April 13 at the plaza (more details about vendors are pending).

For the thrill seekers

People ride a roller coaster ride inside blue carriages, which is sitting on a track inside a giant, white wooden structure. There are multiple people riding the structure.
People ride the iconic Cyclone wooden roller coaster at Lakeside Amusement Park. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Time to take yourself, your friends or your family on a wild ride.

Elitch Gardens

  • Denver's beloved theme and water park will be available at least one more year in its current location before it moves. Season passes giving you unlimited visits start at $77.99, while day tickets are $49.99.

Meow Wolf

  • Okay so this is not technically a theme park, but the massive, family-friendly and interactive museum known as Convergence Station might as well be. General admission tickets start at $35 for Colorado residents.

Lakeside Amusement Park

  • If you grew up in Denver, you know this charming amusement park is an easy way to spend a cozy spring or hot summer night. It opens in May, though staff couldn't provide us with an exact date. Admission is just $5 plus extra for rides.

Water World

  • The massive water park just north of Denver opens May 25 and offers adult passes for unlimited visits starting at $144.99. You can also buy single-day tickets starting at $49.99.

Cheer on the home teams

A man in a black shirt with the words ROCKIES on it attempts to touch hands with multiple people behind a netting inside a baseball stadium.
Former Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brent Suter high-fives fans as he walks around the field with players to end their season at Coors Field in 2023 in Denver. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Yes, the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche look poised for another deep playoff run, but we've got three other teams worthy of your fandom.

Rockies

  • The Blake Street Bombers home opener is April 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tickets start at $65, but you'll have plenty of chances to catch a home game this season at lower prices.

American Raptors

  • General admission tickets to see Glendale's professional rugby team at Infinity Park start at just $10. If you're new to the sport, check out USA Rugby's online guide to learn how it works.

Colorado Rapids

  • The Rapids' season is in full swing, which means a chance to catch a game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. It's a stadium so compact, there's really not a bad seat in the house. Tickets start at $20.
