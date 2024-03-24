Your guide to the best things to do this spring in Denver
The brighter days and warmer weather are a joyful reminder that spring is here — which means it's time to venture out and take advantage of it all.
What to know: We've collected a handful of local events and places to check out this spring.
Enjoy the musical and festive vibes
Listen to old favorites or discover new ones.
- The definitive celebration of cannabis culture, this free festival at Civic Center Park April 20 is open to people 21 years and older. Performers will include Gucci Mane, Ohgeesy, and Afroman.
- Head to Civic Center Park on May 4 and 5 to enjoy the flavors, music and culture of Mexico in this long-running downtown festival, which commemorates Mexico's defeat of the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
- The 25th edition of this fine arts and crafts festival will be hosted at the Conservatory Green in the Central Park neighborhood. The free event will display art from local artists and select national ones. It takes place May 25 and 26.
- The free concert series at this southwest Denver venue starts May 17 with Afro-Fusion musician Paa Kow. But the venue's biggest draw will be rapper Common, who will perform a free show on June 8.
- This year's Red Rocks lineup is once again loaded with talent from across the musical and comedic spectrum, starting with shows this month. Highlights include Ice Cube, Gary Clark Jr., Gregory Alan Isakov, Trevor Noah, and Nas with the Colorado Symphony.
- Go deeper: 16 top Red Rocks concerts in 2024
Shop locally at a farmers market
Your go-to guide for finding artisanal goods and fresh produce, just blocks away.
- Opens May 4 at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center's east side (next to Macy's). You can find goodies like locally grown cherries, organic wagyu beef and artisan pastries.
- Opens May 4 at the City Park Esplanade at 2551 East Colfax Avenue. Dairy farmers, ranchers, and food trucks will showcase their goods every Saturday.
- This formidable gathering of food trucks descends on Civic Center Park every spring, bringing a revolving selection of dining options in case you forgot your lunch pail at home. It starts May 8.
South Pearl Street Farmers Market
- Opens May 5 along South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas avenues, with food, beauty and wellness merchants.
University Hills Farmers Market
- Opens May 11 at the University Hills Plaza at 2500 South Colorado Blvd. — though organizers are hosting a pop-up market on April 13 at the plaza (more details about vendors are pending).
For the thrill seekers
Time to take yourself, your friends or your family on a wild ride.
- Denver's beloved theme and water park will be available at least one more year in its current location before it moves. Season passes giving you unlimited visits start at $77.99, while day tickets are $49.99.
- Okay so this is not technically a theme park, but the massive, family-friendly and interactive museum known as Convergence Station might as well be. General admission tickets start at $35 for Colorado residents.
- If you grew up in Denver, you know this charming amusement park is an easy way to spend a cozy spring or hot summer night. It opens in May, though staff couldn't provide us with an exact date. Admission is just $5 plus extra for rides.
- The massive water park just north of Denver opens May 25 and offers adult passes for unlimited visits starting at $144.99. You can also buy single-day tickets starting at $49.99.
Cheer on the home teams
Yes, the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche look poised for another deep playoff run, but we've got three other teams worthy of your fandom.
- The Blake Street Bombers home opener is April 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tickets start at $65, but you'll have plenty of chances to catch a home game this season at lower prices.
- General admission tickets to see Glendale's professional rugby team at Infinity Park start at just $10. If you're new to the sport, check out USA Rugby's online guide to learn how it works.
- The Rapids' season is in full swing, which means a chance to catch a game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. It's a stadium so compact, there's really not a bad seat in the house. Tickets start at $20.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.