This weekend in Denver, grab a discount on meals from hundreds of restaurants, cheer on the Rapids or sing along with Nicki Minaj.

1. 🍽️ Denver Restaurant Week

Experience the city's rich culinary scene during Denver Restaurant Week.

Why it matters: This annual event helps keep local restaurants running and allows patrons to take advantage of discounts and fixed-price menus.

By the numbers: Over 250 restaurants will participate; the list includes Michelin Guide eateries like Fruition (American), Dio Mio (Italian) and Noisette (French).

Cost: Multi-course meals will be served at four price points: $25, $35, $45 and $55.

Dates: Friday to March 10

💭 Our thought bubble: The Axios Denver team recently highlighted their top picks.

Enjoy a four-day celebration of cinema at this event that brings over 20,000 attendees. The festival will show 74 films, including 18 by Colorado filmmakers. Tickets

Dates: Thursday–Sunday

Thursday–Sunday Cost: Tickets start at $34 for two screenings, and passes start at $150.

Watch over 100 athletes compete in snowboarding and skiing for cash prizes. Spectators can enjoy food, art and live music and athletes can register to participate for $10.

When: 5:30–8:30pm Friday

5:30–8:30pm Friday Location: Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

4. ⚽ Rapids home opener

After falling 4-1 last Saturday in Portland, the Colorado Rapids (0-1-0) will host Nashville SC (0-0-1) at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Tickets start at $18

When: 7:30pm Saturday

5. 🎵 Nicki Minaj

Fresh off the release of "Pink Friday 2," rapper Nicki Minaj will take the stage at Ball Arena for her first headlining tour since 2015. Tickets start at $99

When: 8pm Sunday

6. 🎼 "The Wizard of Oz" in concert

Colorado Symphony's movie series continues with "The Wizard of Oz (1939)." The symphony, conducted by Scott Terrell, will perform the original score while the movie plays on screen. Tickets start at $10

When: 7:30pm Saturday

7:30pm Saturday Location: Boettcher Concert Hall