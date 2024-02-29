Skip to main content
Feb 29, 2024 - Business

Everything to know about Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

headshot
Nicki Minaj performs on stage in a red bodysuit.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

It's time for the Barbz to unite as Nicki Minaj kicks off her 2024 "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" on Friday in Oakland.

Why it matters: This is Minaj's largest tour yet, in support of her 2023 chart-topping album of the same name.

The intrigue: The trek will feature 36 dates in North America, including multiple stops in Atlanta, New York, Boston and Chicago.

State of play: Minaj hasn't toured since 2019's "The Nicki World Tour."

  • She recently posted behind-the-scenes videos previewing special arrangements of songs like "Nicki Hendrix," "Fallin' 4 U" and "Save Me."

What they're saying: "This will be a very different-feeling tour, even if you've been to every Nicki Minaj tour that's ever existed," Minaj said last October.

If you go: Tickets are still available for most shows with prices below the $100 mark.

"Pink Friday 2 World Tour" North American dates:

  • March 1 — Oakland, California (Oakland Arena)
  • March 3 — Denver (Ball Arena)
  • March 8 — Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
  • March 10 — Seattle, (Climate Pledge Arena)
  • March 13 — Phoenix (Footprint Center)
  • March 15 — Inglewood, California (Rolling Loud California)
  • March 18 — New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)
  • March 20 and 21 — Atlanta (State Farm Arena)
  • March 22 — Orlando, Florida (Amway Center)
  • March 24 — Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)
  • March 26 — Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center)
  • March 28 — Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)
  • March 29 — Philadelphia (Wells Fargo Center)
  • March 30 — New York (Madison Square Garden)
  • April 1 — Washington (Capital One Arena)
  • April 2 — Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena)
  • April 4 — Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)
  • April 5 — Hartford, Connecticut (XL Center)
  • April 7 — Raleigh, North Carolina (Dreamville Festival)
  • April 8 and 10 — Boston (TD Garden)
  • April 12 — Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)
  • April 13 — Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum)
  • April 17 — Montreal (Bell Centre)
  • April 18 — Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)
  • April 20 — Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)
  • April 24 and 25 — Chicago (United Center)
  • April 27 — Minneapolis (Target Center)
  • April 30 — Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)
  • May 1 — Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)
  • May 9 — Houston (Toyota Center)
  • May 11 — Dallas (American Airlines Center)
  • May 12 — Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
  • May 13 — Oklahoma City (Paycom Center)
