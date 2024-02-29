Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
It's time for the Barbz to unite as Nicki Minaj kicks off her 2024 "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" on Friday in Oakland.
Why it matters: This is Minaj's largest tour yet, in support of her 2023 chart-topping album of the same name.
The intrigue: The trek will feature 36 dates in North America, including multiple stops in Atlanta, New York, Boston and Chicago.
State of play: Minaj hasn't toured since 2019's "The Nicki World Tour."
What they're saying: "This will be a very different-feeling tour, even if you've been to every Nicki Minaj tour that's ever existed," Minaj said last October.
If you go: Tickets are still available for most shows with prices below the $100 mark.
