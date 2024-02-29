Share on email (opens in new window)

It's time for the Barbz to unite as Nicki Minaj kicks off her 2024 "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" on Friday in Oakland. Why it matters: This is Minaj's largest tour yet, in support of her 2023 chart-topping album of the same name.

The intrigue: The trek will feature 36 dates in North America, including multiple stops in Atlanta, New York, Boston and Chicago.

It also includes stops at Rolling Loud California and the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina.

State of play: Minaj hasn't toured since 2019's "The Nicki World Tour."

She recently posted behind-the-scenes videos previewing special arrangements of songs like "Nicki Hendrix," "Fallin' 4 U" and "Save Me."

What they're saying: "This will be a very different-feeling tour, even if you've been to every Nicki Minaj tour that's ever existed," Minaj said last October.

If you go: Tickets are still available for most shows with prices below the $100 mark.

"Pink Friday 2 World Tour" North American dates:

March 1 — Oakland, California (Oakland Arena)

March 3 — Denver (Ball Arena)

March 8 — Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

March 10 — Seattle, (Climate Pledge Arena)

March 13 — Phoenix (Footprint Center)

March 15 — Inglewood, California (Rolling Loud California)

March 18 — New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)

March 20 and 21 — Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

March 22 — Orlando, Florida (Amway Center)

March 24 — Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)

March 26 — Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center)

March 28 — Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)