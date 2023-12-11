Dec 11, 2023 - Business
Nicki Minaj announces "Pink Friday 2" world tour
Barbz, get ready: Nicki Minaj will go on a world tour in 2024.
What's happening: Live Nation announced 37 show dates for the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," beginning March 1 in California and with performances across the U.S. and in Europe.
- The news arrives days after Minaj's release of "Pink Friday 2," the highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album.
- The tour includes festival appearances at Rolling Loud California on March 15 and Dreamville Festival on April 7.
Of note: Presale tickets will be available Dec. 12 for Citi cardmembers and regular sales will start Dec. 15.
Context: This is Minaj's first headline tour since "The Pinkprint Tour" in 2015.
Here's the list of U.S. dates:
- March 1 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, California
- March 3 – Ball Arena, Denver
- March 8 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- March 10 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
- March 13 – Footprint Center, Phoenix
- March 15 – Rolling Loud California, Inglewood
- March 18 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- March 20 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- March 22 – Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
- March 26 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
- March 28 – Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
- March 29 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- March 30 – Madison Square Garden, New York
- April 1 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- April 2 – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore
- April 4 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
- April 5 – XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut
- April 7 – Dreamville Festival, Raleigh, North Carolina
- April 10 – TD Garden, Boston
- April 12 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
- April 13 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
- April 20 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- April 24 – United Center, Chicago
- April 27 – Target Center, Minneapolis
- May 2 – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
- May 9 – Toyota Center, Houston
- May 11 – American Airlines Center, Dallas
- May 12 – Moody Center, Austin, Texas