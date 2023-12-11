Skip to main content
Dec 11, 2023 - Business

Nicki Minaj announces "Pink Friday 2" world tour

Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Barbz, get ready: Nicki Minaj will go on a world tour in 2024.

What's happening: Live Nation announced 37 show dates for the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," beginning March 1 in California and with performances across the U.S. and in Europe.

  • The news arrives days after Minaj's release of "Pink Friday 2," the highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album.
  • The tour includes festival appearances at Rolling Loud California on March 15 and Dreamville Festival on April 7.

Of note: Presale tickets will be available Dec. 12 for Citi cardmembers and regular sales will start Dec. 15.

Context: This is Minaj's first headline tour since "The Pinkprint Tour" in 2015.

Here's the list of U.S. dates:

  • March 1 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, California
  • March 3 – Ball Arena, Denver
  • March 8 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • March 10 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
  • March 13 – Footprint Center, Phoenix
  • March 15 – Rolling Loud California, Inglewood
  • March 18 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
  • March 20 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta
  • March 22 – Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
  • March 26 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • March 28 – Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
  • March 29 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
  • March 30 – Madison Square Garden, New York
  • April 1 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • April 2 – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore
  • April 4 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
  • April 5 – XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut
  • April 7 – Dreamville Festival, Raleigh, North Carolina
  • April 10 – TD Garden, Boston
  • April 12 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
  • April 13 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
  • April 20 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
  • April 24 – United Center, Chicago
  • April 27 – Target Center, Minneapolis
  • May 2 – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
  • May 9 – Toyota Center, Houston
  • May 11 – American Airlines Center, Dallas
  • May 12 – Moody Center, Austin, Texas
