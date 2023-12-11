Share on email (opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Barbz, get ready: Nicki Minaj will go on a world tour in 2024.

What's happening: Live Nation announced 37 show dates for the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," beginning March 1 in California and with performances across the U.S. and in Europe.

The news arrives days after Minaj's release of "Pink Friday 2," the highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut album.

The tour includes festival appearances at Rolling Loud California on March 15 and Dreamville Festival on April 7.

Of note: Presale tickets will be available Dec. 12 for Citi cardmembers and regular sales will start Dec. 15.

Context: This is Minaj's first headline tour since "The Pinkprint Tour" in 2015.

Here's the list of U.S. dates:

March 1 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

March 3 – Ball Arena, Denver

March 8 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

March 10 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

March 13 – Footprint Center, Phoenix

March 15 – Rolling Loud California, Inglewood

March 18 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

March 20 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta

March 22 – Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

March 26 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

March 28 – Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

March 29 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia