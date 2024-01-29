Restaurants rebound in Denver post-pandemic, but struggles persist

Data: Yelp; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of new restaurant listings in the Denver metro area rose 6.8% in 2023 compared to 2019, according to new Yelp data.

Why it matters: Despite post-pandemic inflation pains and labor shortages, Denver's restaurants remained on a roll.

By the numbers: 569 restaurants in the Mile High City were newly listed on Yelp in 2023, compared to 533 in 2019.

New businesses overall in the Denver area rose 18% from 2019.

Across Colorado, 930 restaurants opened, marking a nearly 8% jump from 2022 to 2023.

Yes, but: More than 220 restaurants in Denver closed last year — and more shutdowns are expected in 2024, CBS4 reports.

What they're saying: "It's going to be a tough year, and you're going to see a lot of restaurants struggling," Colin Larson, director of government affairs with the Colorado Restaurant Association, told the news station.

"Restaurants are really struggling to hire people, even though they're paying more than they ever have," Larson said.

The big picture: Nationally, the restaurant industry is showing signs of life after a brutal stretch brought on by the pandemic, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.