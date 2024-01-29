Restaurants rebound in Denver post-pandemic, but struggles persist
The number of new restaurant listings in the Denver metro area rose 6.8% in 2023 compared to 2019, according to new Yelp data.
Why it matters: Despite post-pandemic inflation pains and labor shortages, Denver's restaurants remained on a roll.
- Newbies like Sắp Sửa and Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails have already landed on best-of lists compiled by the New York Times and Bon Appétit, and have been named semifinalists for James Beard awards.
By the numbers: 569 restaurants in the Mile High City were newly listed on Yelp in 2023, compared to 533 in 2019.
- New businesses overall in the Denver area rose 18% from 2019.
- Across Colorado, 930 restaurants opened, marking a nearly 8% jump from 2022 to 2023.
Yes, but: More than 220 restaurants in Denver closed last year — and more shutdowns are expected in 2024, CBS4 reports.
What they're saying: "It's going to be a tough year, and you're going to see a lot of restaurants struggling," Colin Larson, director of government affairs with the Colorado Restaurant Association, told the news station.
- "Restaurants are really struggling to hire people, even though they're paying more than they ever have," Larson said.
The big picture: Nationally, the restaurant industry is showing signs of life after a brutal stretch brought on by the pandemic, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.
- Nearly 53,800 restaurants opened their doors across the country last year, up 10% from 2022 and 2% from 2019, Yelp data shows.
