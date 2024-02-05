1 hour ago - News
Denver Restaurant Week menus just dropped. Here's what not to miss.
The highly anticipated menus for Denver Restaurant Week, which runs March 1-10, are now live.
Why it matters: This annual event helps keep local restaurants running and comes at a time when the city's dining scene is sizzling with James Beard award nods, Michelin stars, and other national accolades.
By the numbers: Now in its 20th year, the DRW lineup features more than 200 restaurants with multi-course meals at four price points — $25, $35, $45 and $55 — rather than three in years past.
Pro tip: To snag top reservations, you'll have to book soon.
Here are our recommendations to help you navigate the long list.
At $25:
- Alayna's pick: Red Tops Rendezvous. I can't pass on pizza, and the Detroit-style pies at this relatively new spot look irresistible.
- Esteban's pick: The Patio at Sloans. A no-nonsense, greasy burger with fries hits the spot every time.
- John's pick: The Original. Breakfast dogs, brioche French toast and a mimosa at this price. Sounds great.
At $35:
- Alayna's pick: Reckless Noodles. This trendy spot is serving specials like spicy wontons with Sichuan numbing oil, Hokkien wok noodles and a Vietnamese coffee crème brulee. Sign me up.
- Esteban's pick: La Bouche. Some wine and a meat and cheese board? C'est tres bon.
- John's pick: Globe Hall BBQ. Can't beat a Southern meal. Fried okra and a barbecue sampler with banana pudding to finish.
At $45:
- Alayna's pick: Dio Mio. Cold weather calls for carbs. Count on this counter-service restaurant's handmade pasta to keep you warm while knocking your socks off.
- Esteban's pick: The Kitchen. I've always loved their farm-to-table ethos.
- John's pick: Fish and Beer. A laid-back but great place to find fresh seafood done right.
At $55:
- Alayna's pick: El Five. Offering unmatched views of downtown, this date night destination has hard-to-beat bites like European sea bass and Basque cheesecake.
- Esteban's pick: STL Steakhouse. Go big or go home — so give me that 12-ounce ribeye with a top-shelf scotch.
- John's pick: Noisette. Any meal at this Denver restaurant is amazing.
