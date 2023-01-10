46 mins ago - News

Seattle's Reckless Noodles brings Southeast Asian cuisine to Denver

Alayna Alvarez

Caramelized prawns at Reckless Noodle House in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Reckless Noodle House

Seattle's Reckless Noodles debuted its first out-of-state location last month in Denver and is bringing bright Southeast Asian flavors to the Governor's Park neighborhood.

  • This trendy spot specializes in creative cocktails and plates that pop, with dishes including crispy duck rolls, noodles with braised beef cheek, lobster fried rice and udon soup.

Yes, but: The crispy Saigon caramelized prawns ($18) might be the star of the show. These alone will keep me coming back thanks to their perfectly crispy, golden-brown crunch and the salty, spicy, sticky and oh-so-scrumptious fish sauce that coats them.

Be smart: Don't miss the happy hour menu from 4-5pm, with seven hand-crafted cocktails for $7, draft beers for $6, and nearly a dozen bites ranging from $3-6.

  • The buzzy atmosphere is great for groups or a fun date night.
  • Address: 800 Sherman St; open Wednesday-Sunday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more