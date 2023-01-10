46 mins ago - News
Seattle's Reckless Noodles brings Southeast Asian cuisine to Denver
Seattle's Reckless Noodles debuted its first out-of-state location last month in Denver and is bringing bright Southeast Asian flavors to the Governor's Park neighborhood.
- This trendy spot specializes in creative cocktails and plates that pop, with dishes including crispy duck rolls, noodles with braised beef cheek, lobster fried rice and udon soup.
Yes, but: The crispy Saigon caramelized prawns ($18) might be the star of the show. These alone will keep me coming back thanks to their perfectly crispy, golden-brown crunch and the salty, spicy, sticky and oh-so-scrumptious fish sauce that coats them.
- Shoutout to Westword's Molly Martin for tipping me off.
Be smart: Don't miss the happy hour menu from 4-5pm, with seven hand-crafted cocktails for $7, draft beers for $6, and nearly a dozen bites ranging from $3-6.
- The buzzy atmosphere is great for groups or a fun date night.
- Address: 800 Sherman St; open Wednesday-Sunday.
