Seattle's Reckless Noodles brings Southeast Asian cuisine to Denver

Seattle's Reckless Noodles debuted its first out-of-state location last month in Denver and is bringing bright Southeast Asian flavors to the Governor's Park neighborhood.

This trendy spot specializes in creative cocktails and plates that pop, with dishes including crispy duck rolls, noodles with braised beef cheek, lobster fried rice and udon soup.

Yes, but: The crispy Saigon caramelized prawns ($18) might be the star of the show. These alone will keep me coming back thanks to their perfectly crispy, golden-brown crunch and the salty, spicy, sticky and oh-so-scrumptious fish sauce that coats them.

Shoutout to Westword's Molly Martin for tipping me off.

Be smart: Don't miss the happy hour menu from 4-5pm, with seven hand-crafted cocktails for $7, draft beers for $6, and nearly a dozen bites ranging from $3-6.