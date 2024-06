Denver is shifting the rules for its e-bike rebates in 2024, the third year of the program. How it works: The vouchers are released five times a year at 11am and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. They typically go fast.

The dates this year are Feb. 27, April 30, June 25, Aug. 27 and Oct. 29.

The deadline to use a voucher at an eligible local shop is now 90 days, up from the previous 60 day limit.

The latest: Starting in 2024, the e-bike rebate amounts are delineated by three tiers of income.

Households making below 60% of the area's median income receive $1,200 for an e-bike and $1,400 for a cargo version.

Households making 100% of the area's median income get $700 for an e-bike and $900 for a cargo bike.

All others are issued vouchers worth $300 for an e-bike and $500 for a cargo bike.

The intrigue: One little-noticed change is designed to ensure consumer safety and required e-bikes and batteries to meet independent certification, which will limit what models qualify for the rebate.

Between the lines: To make the application process easier, create an account on the rebate portal before the release date. Then log on when they become available and upload the documents needed.

