Vibrant Tennyson Street is where old and new Denver intersect

The charm of old Denver, the scars of its fast growth and the vision for a sophisticated future all merge on Tennyson Street in the northwest Berkeley neighborhood. Why it matters: The street is a destination within the city — filled with chic restaurants, new bars and venerable entertainment venues that make it one of Denver's best places to visit and a symbol of its changing face.

What to know: Tennyson's revisions through the centuries are fitting given its namesake English poet, and they continue today.

A crane looms over the main intersection, and the north end is a plywood castle that will become a massive new housing development.

Mayor Mike Johnston located a campaign office on the street, and other storefronts boast of soon-to-be restaurants.

The intrigue: The gem at the center is the recently named César Chávez Park with its playground that draws young families alongside open space that hosts festivals and community events.

What they're saying: "I think that Tennyson Street is special and unique because it has so much character," says Paul Vranas of Colfax and Halsted Investments, a real estate firm invested in a project across from the park.

"It has a small neighborhood feel to it with the ability to walk to so many great amenities, shops and restaurants. It's nice to have access to that without having to get in your car and sit in traffic."

The backstory: The street's vibrancy started more than a century ago as the home to Elitch Gardens and a commercial strip fed by streetcar traffic, as chronicled by historians and Denverite.

What's next: In recent decades, growth brought slot homes and apartment buildings that replaced quaint bungalows until new rules took effect to preserve the commercial district.

Higher-end housing developments continue to sprout along the street, but now with sidewalk-fronted shops with high-end retailers and restaurants.

But rising real estate prices and rents continue to threaten longtime Tennyson shops and residents. The street's advocates worry it may lose its old Denver charm.

