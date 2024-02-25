The milelong stretch of Tennyson Street between 38th Avenue and Berkeley Lake Park is ripe for a stroll, whether your tastes are local beer or good eats. What to know: We put together mini-itineraries to get you started.

Dining and drinking

New kids on the block: Two new hip spots make for a great pairing on Tennyson Street.

Start at My Boy Tony, which opened in November in the former Book Bar location, a modern yet cozy spot for a drink with tables, couches and benches under dark wood-paneled walls.

Then head down the street to Hey Kiddo, famed chef Kelly Whitaker's new venture. Grab a cocktail at the speakeasy-like Ok Yeah bar in the back before dining on global-inspired dishes.

Meet a neighbor: Two no-frills bars defy the street's trendy theme.

Berkeley Untapped is a small neighborhood meeting spot with a solid beer list and plenty of spirits. The prime spot is a private nook with two couches for late-night conversation.

The lack of polish at the Berkeley Inn — with its pool tables in the back and beer in bottles — doesn't make it any less popular. The bar is celebrating 80 years in 2024 and counts as the street's second longest-running business. (The oldest is the Oriental Theater.)

Coffee fix: No matter how you like your coffee, Tennyson can deliver.

If you prefer it comes with a purring feline friend, make a reservation to visit the Denver Cat Company. Huckleberry Roasters is the place to hang and be seen.

Tenn Street Coffee and Books and MOB Coffee are local favorites.

Cocktail tour: In addition to the new kids on the block, Top Tenn and the Tartarian offer elevated libations in elegant settings where you'll want to lounge with a friend or date. If you're feeling frisky, visit them all.

Brewery crawl: The best beer list on Tennyson Street — and arguably all of Denver — is found at Hops & Pie, which also boasts a beautiful new patio and a great list of pizzas and sandwiches.

Feed your cravings: You'll find all the cravings on Tennyson Street from bagels from D.C.-based Call Your Mother and Lucy's Burger Bar to Legacy Pie and High Point Creamery.

What's next: Tennyson is always changing and a handful of new spots are expected to open soon.

Boulder's Blackbelly is expanding to a spot on 41st Avenue just off Tennyson later this year.

Two hip national brands are moving into a prime corner spot. Two Hands is an Australian-inspired restaurant open from coffee to cocktail time. And Salty is an eccentric donut maker.

Shopping

Gifts and goods: Tennyson Street is the place to find a gift for a friend, no matter the occasion. Start at Jolly Goods with its Colorado-centric clothing, cards and more, and then visit Terrorium for one-of-a-kind oddities.

Other shops to browse include Wolly Wax for hand-poured candles and Fern and Bloom for flowers.

Get dressed: A handful of women's clothing boutiques make for a day-long shop, from Inspyre to April and West. Find high-end men's apparel at Berkeley Supply. Or explore two consignment shops, Second Love and Clotheshorse.

Other great stops:

Small Batch Liquors offers one of the best selections of hard-to-find beer and unique wines and spirits.

Feral is a locally-owned, independent outdoor shop that sells new and used gear for the urban explorer or mountain adventurer.

Mouthfuls sells Colorado-made pet supplies and features a treat bar for your pup.

Fenway Clayworks makes beautiful pottery and wood elements, all fitting for a Western home.

