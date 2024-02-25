The milelong stretch of Tennyson Street between 38th Avenue and Berkeley Lake Park is ripe for a stroll, whether your tastes are local beer or good eats.
What to know: We put together mini-itineraries to get you started.
Dining and drinking
New kids on the block: Two new hip spots make for a great pairing on Tennyson Street.
Start at My Boy Tony, which opened in November in the former Book Bar location, a modern yet cozy spot for a drink with tables, couches and benches under dark wood-paneled walls.
Then head down the street to Hey Kiddo, famed chef Kelly Whitaker's new venture. Grab a cocktail at the speakeasy-like Ok Yeah bar in the back before dining on global-inspired dishes.
Meet a neighbor: Two no-frills bars defy the street's trendy theme.
Berkeley Untapped is a small neighborhood meeting spot with a solid beer list and plenty of spirits. The prime spot is a private nook with two couches for late-night conversation.
The lack of polish at the Berkeley Inn — with its pool tables in the back and beer in bottles — doesn't make it any less popular. The bar is celebrating 80 years in 2024 and counts as the street's second longest-running business. (The oldest is the Oriental Theater.)
Coffee fix: No matter how you like your coffee, Tennyson can deliver.
Cocktail tour: In addition to the new kids on the block, Top Tenn and the Tartarian offer elevated libations in elegant settings where you'll want to lounge with a friend or date. If you're feeling frisky, visit them all.
Brewery crawl: The best beer list on Tennyson Street — and arguably all of Denver — is found at Hops & Pie, which also boasts a beautiful new patio and a great list of pizzas and sandwiches.
What's next: Tennyson is always changing and a handful of new spots are expected to open soon.
Boulder's Blackbelly is expanding to a spot on 41st Avenue just off Tennyson later this year.
Two hip national brands are moving into a prime corner spot. Two Hands is an Australian-inspired restaurant open from coffee to cocktail time. And Salty is an eccentric donut maker.
Shopping
Gifts and goods: Tennyson Street is the place to find a gift for a friend, no matter the occasion. Start at Jolly Goods with its Colorado-centric clothing, cards and more, and then visit Terrorium for one-of-a-kind oddities.