Your guide to South Pearl Street in Denver's Platt Park neighborhood

The Old South Pearl Street sign in front of Stella's Coffee Haus. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One of Denver's most vibrant neighborhoods is Platt Park, south of downtown.

State of play: Platt Park's hub is South Pearl Street with its popular farmers markets and street fairs, as well as top-notch restaurants and shops.

The tree-lined streets with classic architecture on either side of the commercial strip draw residents that include a former governor, social media influencers and city leaders.

It stretches from Broadway east to South Downing Street and is bordered at the top by Interstate 25 and by Evans Avenue to the south.

Catch up fast: Platt's first boom came in the 1890s when a tramway ran down South Pearl, and now it's one of the best-connected neighborhoods to downtown thanks to a nearby light rail station.

It retains elements of old Denver as home to a Duffeyroll Bakery & Cafe, the Fleming Mansion, the Colorado Potters Guild and the Denver Folklore Center.

Yes, but: Platt Park's charm is at risk as new condominiums and apartments replace former mill houses, and bungalows are scrapped for modern Lego-block houses.

It's also pricey. The average home price is $789,000, according to Zillow, while other real estate data puts the figure even higher.

What to watch: The neighborhood is evolving right now, particularly at the north end where the former Hanson's bar, Lincoln's Roadhouse and 7-Eleven are poised for redevelopment.

Mark your calendar: The draw each summer is the Sunday Farmers Market, as popular for a promenade as it is for fresh veggies. It runs 9am-1pm from early May through mid-November.

The street fairs include a popular Oktoberfest and Winterfest.

The best places to eat

Sushi Den is the neighborhood's crown jewel and one of the country's best sushi and Japanese restaurants.

Izakaya Den is the sister restaurant next door with global cuisine and the glass-roofed Sky Bar.

Ototo is the more casual cousin across the street, also owned by the Kizaki brothers, with a great sake list and amazing small plates.

Chook is Alex Seidel's Australian-style rotisserie chicken spot with an elevated comfort food vibe that's great for lunch and dinner.

Park Burger is the family-friendly corner restaurant.

Of note: For a casual bite or takeout, try Sexy Pizza, Uno Mas, Kaos Pizzeria and Gates Deli.

Where to get coffee

Steam Espresso Bar on the south end of the street is one of the city's best coffee shops with an expansive, dog-friendly patio.

Lavender Coffee Boutique is the newest addition, just off Buchtel Boulevard, and exudes a hip vibe with inventive drinks like a fig latte.

Stella's Coffee Haus in the middle of South Pearl is an old house popular with University of Denver study groups and client meetings.

Don't miss these spots

Tokyo Premium Bakery is worth the frequent lines out the door to try the milk bread and other sweet Japanese treats.

Sweet Cow on the south end and Stir Pan Creamery on the north end offer ice cream bookends, each different and tasty.

Platt Park Brewing is the neighborhood gathering spot with good lagers and a wide-ranging menu to please everyone in the group.

Hazel is an art bar with tasty cocktails, featured artists and DIY art kits that make more than the average watering hole.

Best places to shop

5 Green Boxes is the perfect place to pick a special greeting card or shop for gifts and home decor you didn't know you needed.

The Ruffly Rose is so much more than a floral shop with its colorful vibe.

Campus Cycles on Evans Avenue is a welcoming bike shop that carries all kinds of bikes and accepts the city's e-bike rebates.

Melrose and Madison is one of a handful of women's clothing boutiques on the street where you can find a unique look.

Fairy scavenger hunt

One of the fairy houses hiding in plain sight along South Pearl Street. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Between the shops and restaurants on South Pearl Street, you can find a village of fairies.

What's happening: A magical miniature world, created by a group of artists, is hiding in plain sight between Louisiana and Jewell avenues.

22 fairy-sized colorful doors are positioned along its buildings, small enough that most miss them.

Be smart: If you need a cheat sheet, you can find a map on South Pearl Street's website.

Of note: Not all the doors on the map still exist.