Denver International Airport is launching a new option for travelers that will guarantee them a space in its parking lots.

Why it matters: The new feature aims to take the worry out of driving far lengths to reach the airport only to find out there's no nearby place to park. Officials also hope to cut the time it takes to walk or wait for shuttles to get to the terminal.

Yes, but: The stress-free experience will cost a pretty penny.

Rates for Premium Reserved Parking run at $50 a day.

How it works: Travels can reserve a covered and convenient spot online as little as five minutes in advance of their arrival, or up to 90 days ahead.

Designated parking spaces will be located on the Arrivals Level 4 in each of the airport's garages.

Entries and exits will be controlled by license plate readers that recognize people's vehicles and grant access to their reserved spots.

What they're saying: "We are constantly striving to improve the travel experience for our passengers," airport CEO Phil Washington said in a statement Monday.

"Premium Reserved Parking offers a seamless and efficient parking solution, allowing travelers to focus on their trip without the added stress of finding parking."

Between the lines: The latest parking enhancement follows other upgraded features at the airport, including new security measures to curb auto theft and a 17-lane checkpoint estimated to cut security screening time by roughly 20%.