Data: Denver International Airport, Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority; Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Good news for people parking at Denver International Airport: Your car is now a little less likely to have an unauthorized takeoff.

What's happening: Following major spikes in auto thefts on airport grounds last summer, the rate of car-napping appears to have dropped significantly for the last two months after airport officials ramped up new safety measures. Those include:

Adding nearly a dozen surveillance cameras and increasing the presence of security officers;

Building concrete barriers to prevent thieves from exiting easily;

Installing technology that tells security when stolen vehicles enter certain locations.

By the numbers: DIA's vehicle theft peaked last July with a rate of five incidents per 1,000 vehicles, or 112 cars total, and dropped in December to just 10 cars, an Axios analysis found.

Driving the news: On Thursday, Mayor Mike Johnston will announce a new initiative that builds on the city's broader auto theft strategy, which included the police department's Auto Theft Investigations Team that launched as a pilot in mid-2023.

The goal is "doubling down on public safety" and rolling out "the most aggressive strategy" in the region on car theft prevention, Johnston said at an event Wednesday.

Zoom out: A new report published Thursday by the Council on Criminal Justice found motor vehicle theft in Denver dropped 19% in 2023 compared to 2022, the third-largest decrease among 38 major cities analyzed.

Statewide, auto theft dropped even further, by 21%, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

The big picture: Colorado's car heists — which have outpaced every other state and grown more violent in recent years — are falling in the wake of state lawmakers passing bills last year that put $5 million toward auto theft prevention programs and made it a felony for repeat offenders.