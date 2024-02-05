Denver International Airport's new west security checkpoint opens for passengers
Denver International Airport's 17-lane west security checkpoint opens Tuesday on the northwest end of Level 6.
Why it matters: The new "state-of-the-art" equipment — part of the second phase of the $2.1 billion Great Hall Project — is expected to shorten travelers' security screening time by roughly 20% and enhance airport safety.
Details: The checkpoint operates from 4am-7:30pm daily with three separate entrances categorized by traveler group:
- West security 1 (behind the United ticketing lobby): For standard passengers.
- West security 2 (near door 606): For restricted access, including DEN Reserve, military, and passengers with disabilities.
- West security 3 (near door 600): For TSA PreCheck and CLEAR customers.
Be smart: All passengers using the new checkpoint can leave their laptops and other large electronics in their carry-on, even without TSA PreCheck, thanks to 3D imaging.
What's next: DIA's east security checkpoint is slated to open by the end of 2025, with another 17 lanes.
- The Great Hall Project will be completed by the end of 2027, airport officials say.
