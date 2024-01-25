U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert on the U.S. House floor in January 2023. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's bid to switch congressional districts faces its first test Thursday as she appears in a debate against 10 other candidates.

State of play: The Republican congresswoman currently represents the 3rd District on the Western Slope, but her reelection chances were less secure with prominent Republican and Democratic challengers ready to highlight her firebrand politics and controversial behavior.

In the 4th District on the Eastern Plains, the recently divorced Boebert is eyeing a more solidly Republican seat but will encounter criticism for the move.

How to watch: The debate, hosted by two Republican organizations, will stream live on Facebook starting at 6pm. It's set to begin after a debate among GOP candidates for the 8th District, a swing seat in the northern Denver suburbs.

Of note: Boebert faces four current or former state lawmakers in the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, including Mike Lynch, the disgraced former House GOP leader.