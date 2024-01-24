Colorado House GOP leader resigns post after trying to hide DUI and gun charges

Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch at an legislative event in May 2023. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado state Rep. Mike Lynch, the top Republican in the House, resigned his post Wednesday just days after reports surfaced about his 2022 arrest and attempts to hide being charged for driving while intoxicated and gun possession.

Why it matters: The revelations eroded the standing of the minority GOP caucus' and created turmoil for days. And for Lynch, the political fallout all but crushes his congressional bid in the 4th District.

Driving the news: Lynch (R-Wellington) announced his decision on the House floor in an emotional speech that came after his Republican colleagues twice attempted to oust him in no-confidence votes this week.

What he's saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I make this decision, but I firmly believe that our caucus is stronger when we stand and fight together for the people of Colorado," Lynch, 54, said in a statement.

This is a developing story that will be updated.