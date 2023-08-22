Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch deadlocked in early 2024 poll

Adam Frisch holds an ever-so-slight edge in a potential rematch against Republican Lauren Boebert, according to a poll released Tuesday by the Democratic challenger's campaign.

Driving the news: Frisch took 50% support of likely voters compared to 48% for Boebert — a statistical tie that is sure to elevate the stakes in Colorado's much-watched 3rd Congressional District in the 2024 election.

Why it matters: It's the first substantive poll to show Frisch with a possible advantage in the conservative district, pollster Chris Keating tells Axios.

State of play: Boebert won re-election in 2022 by a mere 546 votes, and Democrats are salivating at the chance to defeat the incumbent, who has established herself as a national GOP firebrand and ally of former President Trump.

Frisch's strong showing is built on a 17-point advantage among unaffiliated voters and a 53% unfavorable rate for Boebert, the poll found.

Boebert's campaign dismissed concerns about the 2024 outlook.

Of note: Keating Strategies conducted the Aug. 8-15 survey of 801 people, which carries a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percentage points.

The firm correctly predicted the closeness of the 2022 contest between Boebert and Frisch.

The intrigue: The latest numbers demonstrate support for Frisch, who has steadily gained support in recent polling but now faces a surprise Democratic primary from Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout. Boebert also faces a primary challenge.

What to watch: Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member and wealthy investor, is still unknown by 40% of the likely electorate, the poll shows, putting the onus on the Democrat to win over voters and giving the GOP an opportunity to negatively define his reputation.