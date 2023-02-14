Adam Frisch speaking in Grand Junction, Colorado, in September 2022. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Adam Frisch, the Democratic House candidate who lost to Republican and conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert in 2022, launched another bid for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2024 on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Frisch, a city council member in the resort town of Aspen, lost to Boebert by just 546 votes, making it the closest congressional race in the 2022 midterms.

The big picture: Boebert's narrow win followed a pattern of election deniers and Trump endorsees struggling in competitive races compared to more conventional Republicans that election cycle.

Polls before the midterms showed Boebert lagging with unaffiliated voters, even though the 3rd District overwhelmingly favors Republicans.

Boebert is known for her Christian nationalist rhetoric, opposition to bipartisan legislation and lighting rod remarks about guns and immigration.

