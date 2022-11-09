Data: AP, FiveThirtyEight; Note: Includes candidates who have “raised questions” or “fully denied” the results of the 2020 election; Chart: Thomas Oide, Stef W. Kight and Andrew Solender/Axios

Republican candidates who have rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election are running in dozens of competitive midterm races set to be decided on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Many of these positions have substantial power over the administration of elections or the certification of them. If elected, they would have powerful perches from which to disrupt future elections.

By the numbers: There are 50 candidates for Congress, governor and secretary of state who are running in races rated as competitive by Cook Political Report who, according to a FiveThirtyEight tracker, have denied the results of the 2020 election to some degree.

Nine of these candidates are running for governor, five for secretary of state, five for Senate and 31 for House.

Between the lines: There is considerable overlap with this list of candidates and those former President Trump endorsed in their primaries.

Trump has made frequent expression of the 2020 results a key factor in his endorsements, even chastising one Senate candidate for not denying the results as frequently as his gubernatorial counterpart.

What we’re watching: Races for secretary of state are more high-profile than ever, while races for governor have taken on a new significance.

Secretaries of state are, in many cases, a state’s top election official, while governors have a role in the constitutionally mandated process for certifying presidential elections.

Many fervent election deniers are running for secretary of state in key swing states: Mark Finchem in Arizona, Jim Marchant in Nevada and Kim Crockett in Minnesota. All three are Republicans.

There are also swing-state gubernatorial candidates who have made election denialism the core of their campaign, including Kari Lake in Arizona and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.

The big picture: While dozens of these candidates are running in competitive elections, hundreds more Republicans who have thrown doubt on the 2020 results are running for safe seats and are all but guaranteed to win.