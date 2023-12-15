Dec 15, 2023 - News

Colorado farmers test water-saving grains for beer and spirits

headshot
Farmer Todd Olander and his team are planting a winter grain called Lightning on about 20 acres of farmland in Berthoud. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Farmer Todd Olander and his team are planting a winter grain called Lightning on about 20 acres of farmland in Berthoud. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In a hotter, drier future, Todd Olander knows the barley in beer and spirits will become harder to grow.

What's happening: That's why the owner of Olander Farms and Root Shoot Malting, a major supplier of grain for local breweries and distilleries, is getting ahead of the curve, the Denver Post reports.

  • This winter, when his 97-year-old Berthoud farm would typically sit idle, he's planting barley variants designed to weather colder temperatures and absorb precipitation in the wet spring.

Why it matters: The decision is driven by the West's water crisis and represents one of the micro-solutions that farmers, manufacturers and advocates are deploying to make a small but potentially impactful dent in consumption.

What he's saying: "I can see the writing on the wall just with everything going on with water in Colorado," Olander told the Post.

  • "There's a possibility of a reduction in our allotment and also the possibility of not having runoff we typically see from snowpack. That's why I'm trying to be ahead of the game."

The big picture: Climate change may drive up the price of beer and spirits as extreme heat and drought lead to less bountiful harvests of barley and hops, another key beer ingredient.

Zoom in: Colorado breweries and distilleries are increasingly turning to Olander and other local maltsters to reduce their environmental footprint by localizing their supply chains.

A more environmentally responsible grain is the next step.

  • Dune Valley Distillery in the San Luis Valley plans to release a vodka made from quinoa in January, the Post reports.
  • Others are turning to millet — a gluten-free alternative — which requires less water to grow.

Yes, but: It remains an experiment. Olander has yet to malt the winter barley — called Lightning, Thunder and Buck — from a small plot he planted last year, so he doesn't know how it tastes.

  • This year's another test.
  • "Hopefully winter treats everything well and they'll survive," he says.

ICYMI: More from our water solutions series … conservation through adventure and water-wise vodka

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more