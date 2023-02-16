Connie Baker is looking to save the Colorado River — and the planet — one bottle of vodka at a time.

What's happening: Baker is co-founder and head distiller at Marble Distilling. She's so committed she painted that slogan on the wall above the mash tuns and kettles at her operation in Carbondale, Colo.

The distillery bills itself as "the most sustainable" in the world and uses a first-of-its-kind water and energy conservation system that reportedly saves more than 4 million gallons of water a year and uses 20% less energy than other distillers.

Where a typical distiller will use 100 liters of water to produce 1 liter of vodka, Marble's ratio is 1-to-1 with its closed-loop system.

Why it matters: Marble is one of the innovative micro-solutions that Western water watchers hope will help inspire broader action and save the Colorado River — the most endangered in the nation.

The river provides water to roughly 40 million people in seven states and multiple tribal lands, all of which are facing drastic cuts in the future.

How it works: The distillery — whose spirits range from vodka and whisky to coffee and gingercello liqueurs — draws its water from the Crystal River, a tributary to the Colorado River.

The water is run through an above-ground geothermal loop before going through a series of condensers and exchangers from which energy is created, stored and reused.

The system also heats and cools the attached five-room hotel and 65% toward all renewable energy.

In addition, the grains used to make the spirits are all grown in Colorado, and once finished, go to a farmer to feed cattle on a ranch 1 mile away.

The liquid is filtered through Yule marble — the same stone used in the Lincoln Memorial.

The big picture: Dozens of like-minded conservation efforts are in the works in the fields of agriculture but may extend to other distilleries and breweries.

Marble Distilling made its business model open-source to encourage others to become sustainable, and consults with other distillers across the nation.

The 2021 federal infrastructure bill also includes at least $8.3 billion for Western water projects to respond to the ongoing megadrought.

What they're saying: "If we take seriously what's happening at the local level in our own backyards, and if everyone does that across the basin, you can make a difference where you live … and cumulative they do add up," says Hannah Holm at the advocacy organization American Rivers, who also is the co-founder of the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University.

Between the lines: Marble makes about 250 barrels, or 500 cases, a year, and the sustainability element extends to the consumer pitch. In particular, younger consumers are willing to spend money on a product with a story or one that speaks to their values.

"We are the Patagonia of spirits," Baker says.

Yes, but: The product isn't cheap — and it's not easy to build a sustainable distillery. The front-end investment for equipment is much higher than traditional methods.

The company projects its return on investment for the higher-end system is at least five years, not counting the marketing benefits.

The bottom line: Baker, who started as a hobbyist brewing her mother's recipe before attending distilling school, wouldn't have it any other way.