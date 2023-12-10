Share on email (opens in new window)

😋 Sunday Brunch is an occasional feature highlighting our favorite places to eat on the weekends.

The venerable Bistro Vendôme's cozy new spot in the Park Hill neighborhood makes it an even better place for a weekend brunch.

What's happening: Relocating from Larimer Square means no more downtown construction, parking meters or perilous crosswalks.

Instead, it's a peaceful walk through a tree-lined neighborhood, a parking spot on a cute street and a space that feels like you could linger all day, John writes.

What to know: What didn't change is the French-inspired restaurant's quality menu.

Its dedicated fans will find the French allium soup and mussels and fries — staples any time of the day — and breakfast lovers can indulge in the spinach, chèvre and mushroom omelet and eggs baked in tomato sauce with a baguette.

A breakfast option with seasonal ingredients is typically available, too.

💭 John's thought bubble: Make sure to stay awhile and enjoy the well-lit, colorful space with a selection of pastries for the table and the fruity cocktails and mimosas.

