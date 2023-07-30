Sunday brunch: Fancy-ish toast and Flay-vos at Fox and the Hen

Eggs and irreverent humor are the perfect combination for weekend brunch.

What to know: That's what you find at LoHi's Fox and the Hen, the new breakfast joint from Top Chef alumna Carrie Baird, where the drink menu makes you laugh out loud and the food is beyond the ordinary.

Details: The menu highlights Baird's TV-famous fancy toast loaded with breakfast mainstays, but you can't miss her huevos rancheros (dubbed "Flay-vos") that once beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay in a cook-off.

Other remakes keep the menu interesting, such as "Hashbrowns Animal Style," a breakfast take on the In-N-Out secret menu item.

The wine menu features a section for if "your friends are buyin'" and the "Kick Rocks Nerd" cocktail features Pop Rocks with Woody Creek Mary's Gin.

The backstory: Baird is a partner and executive chef for Culinary Creative restaurant group and is known for her imprint on Bar Dough. Fox and the Hen (she's known as the "Head Hen") is her first brick-and-mortar concept, the Denver Post reports.

The intrigue: Many chefs don't like brunch, but Baird is the exception.

"My father loved to cook and passed that on to me. We would daydream of opening our own breakfast restaurant, and I could see myself pouring coffee and making eggs for my guests," Baird told the Post.

Of note: Get there early. It's a popular spot with a lengthy waitlist. No reservations.