La Fillette's new full-service brunch spot is a gluttonous oasis.

What to know: The French-inspired bakery from pastry chef and owner Keturah Fleming recently opened in its new East 14th Avenue restaurant in the Montclair neighborhood.

A busy opening weekend in early April — with a full house inside and to-go orders lined up — showcased how much the neighborhood loves its weekend treats.

Details: The new location, just two miles from its former spot, is more than double the space of the first and features a cute bar, indoor seating and outdoor patio.

The new liquor license means brunch cocktails and mimosas, along with well-curated Cerebral Beers on tap.

The intrigue: The menu now goes far beyond the morning buns, pastries and flaky croissants that La Fillette is best known for, into over-the-top decadence.

We ordered — and loved — the chocolate croissant french toast — yes, a chocolate croissant made into french toast and served with whipped white chocolate ganache and maple syrup. And a ham and cheese scrambler — a ham and cheese croissant filled with two scrambled eggs and extra ham and cheese.

What they're saying: "It's going to be cool to do more savory items with our pastries and actually serve people food on a plate to enjoy in our beautiful space now," Fleming told the Denver Post.