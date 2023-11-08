Data: Denver Elections Division; Chart: Alayna Alvarez

Early results in Denver's school board race show candidates backed by the teachers union are trailing, according to unofficial results from the Denver Elections Division.

Why it matters: The outcome of the race — one that's drawn more than $1 million in campaign spending — will set the tone for local discussions about education in Denver for years to come, from school safety to declining enrollment.

The troubled school board is currently controlled by a majority of union-backed members.

State of play: For the open, at-large seat, former Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman — who's backed by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association — stood at 25.1% compared to 62.8% for challenger John Youngquist, a former principal endorsed by Denver Families Action, an education reform organization. That's based on 7pm returns.

In District 1, incumbent and union-backed Scott Baldermann was down with 44% of the vote compared to Kimberlee Sia's 56%.

In District 5, incumbent and union pick Charmaine Lindsay was losing to Marlene De La Rosa, 23.8% to 59.2%, respectively. Adam Slutzker, a former teacher, had received 17%.

Of note: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has endorsed all three reform-minded challengers — Youngquist, Sia, and De La Rosa.

Between the lines: Paul Ballenger dropped out of the at-large race in October, but his name still appeared on the ballot.

What we're watching: The next results drop at 8:30pm.