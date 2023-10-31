Share on email (opens in new window)

A program helping Denver residents pay for rent and utilities could get a major boost in funding.

Driving the news: Denver City Council voted 9-4 Monday night to add an additional $14.5 million to the program in next year's budget.

The final vote tally is enough to override a mayoral veto.

Of note: The new amount is significantly more money than what Mayor Mike Johnston suggested when his administration agreed to add $3 million to the program.

Why it matters: The change shows council members are willing to use their legislative authority to challenge Johnston's executive power, which as mayor allows him to set the city's spending plan.

By the numbers: The additional money would bring the program's total funding to $30.1 million.

It would come from the city's general fund and be moved to the Department of Housing Stability, which oversees the program.

Yes, but: Councilmember Amanda Sandoval, who supported the change, said they could change the source of the additional funds during their meeting next week.

Threat level: The program's coffers are empty and it is no longer accepting applications for this year, Councilmember Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez said during Monday night's meeting. She supported the increased funding.

Between the lines: Council members and advocates sought the increase to help people stay in their homes and avoid evictions in Denver, which are projected to hit a record number.

Evictions are directly connected to homelessness — something Johnston has made a top priority to address in his first term.

What's next: The mayor can either approve or veto council's proposed change by Nov. 10.