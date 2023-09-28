Eviction could hit a record in Denver this year after a surge in filings.

Driving the news: The city's Department of Housing Stability said at a public budget hearing last week that it's projecting 12,000 eviction filings this year — far above the record 10,241 filed in 2010, according to city documents.

Mayor Mike Johnston said during the hearing that there are currently about 1,200 eviction filings a month, calling the situation a "crisis."

Why it matters: Evictions directly correlate to homelessness, which is growing across metro Denver.

State of play: The sharp uptick is driven by a dramatic increase in rental prices combined with federal rental assistance running out, local evictions attorney Zach Neumann tells us.

Neumann is CEO at Community Economic Defense Project, which started during the pandemic to provide legal representation to those facing eviction.

Threat level: People who are evicted can struggle to get housing or retain a job, while the trauma associated with evictions can leave a lasting impact, like PTSD symptoms.

By the numbers: The city has budgeted $12.6 million for rent and utility assistance — the most the city has invested annually for this program — in the 2023-24 budget.

But that's far less than the city spent in 2022 ($21.4 million) and the anticipated spending for 2023 ($20.6 million) due to a loss in federal pandemic aid money, city housing stability director Melissa Thate tells us.

Between the lines: Eviction or being asked to leave a home was the second highest self-reported reason for homelessness, according to the latest point-in-time report from the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, released in July.

The top reason was an inability to pay rent or mortgage.

Zoom in: Research suggests for every one formal filing, there are two households that self-evict, Neumann says.

"Whenever you see 1,200 eviction filings, there are probably 3,600 households that had to move out because they couldn't pay," Neumann says.

Be smart: Thate recommends people seek out resources as soon as they begin to fall behind on rent and avoid waiting too long before seeking help.

An eviction clinic offering resources is available Monday through Friday between 8am and noon in Room 163 at the City and County Building (1437 Bannock St.); calling 311 and pressing 6 connects you to resources like rent and utility assistance.

The bottom line: Eviction filings have risen by more than 50% from the pre-pandemic average in cities across the country, according to data from the Eviction Lab.