Mayor Mike Johnston narrows down city council funding proposals

Esteban L. Hernandez
Mayor Mike Johnston is clamping down on potential increases to his first city budget.

Driving the news: Johnston's administration said last week it would support only $10.6 million in funding changes from the nearly $80 million in proposals submitted earlier this month by Denver City Council members.

State of play: The mayor's approach shows he's listening to the city council's priorities, even though he's significantly scaling back the council's proposed changes.

Between the lines: Two factors are prompting the city to tighten its spending, including lower projected sales tax revenue and the migrant crisis "expanding dramatically," according to a letter from Johnston addressed to council members.

Details: The $10.6 million in additional spending includes more money for several programs and initiatives requested by council members. Among the largest proposed increases include:

  • $3 million for the city's emergency rental assistance program.
  • $3 million for Denver Health, the city's safety net hospital.
  • $2 million to continue funding for the Basic Income Project.
  • $1 million for streets and infrastructure upgrades.

Zoom in: The mayor is proposing adding $500,000 for a city program that helps small businesses, and adding a position to manage compliance with the city's pay-as-you-throw program.

Of note: Johnston is proposing allocating money toward a participatory budget — which lets residents decide how to spend taxpayer money — including $1 million for 2024 and $1 million for 2025.

Zoom in: Beefing up the city's emergency rental assistance program, which helps residents pay for rent and utility bills, was among the largest funding increase requests submitted by council members.

  • Under Johnston's proposal, the program's overall budget will increase to $15.6 million.

Yes, but: The $3 million in additional money to the program is far less than the $17.5 million council members wanted.

The intrigue: Several proposed changes were supported by a supermajority, meaning in theory, the council members could override a veto from Johnston if he chooses to cut the proposals.

  • As of Monday, the council hasn't issued a formal response to the mayor's letter, spokesperson Robert Austin tells us.

What's next: There's still time for the council to consider the changes, with a public hearing on the budget scheduled for Oct. 23.

  • The final spending plan must be approved by Nov. 13.
