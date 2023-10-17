Mayor Mike Johnston narrows down city council funding proposals
Mayor Mike Johnston is clamping down on potential increases to his first city budget.
Driving the news: Johnston's administration said last week it would support only $10.6 million in funding changes from the nearly $80 million in proposals submitted earlier this month by Denver City Council members.
State of play: The mayor's approach shows he's listening to the city council's priorities, even though he's significantly scaling back the council's proposed changes.
Between the lines: Two factors are prompting the city to tighten its spending, including lower projected sales tax revenue and the migrant crisis "expanding dramatically," according to a letter from Johnston addressed to council members.
Details: The $10.6 million in additional spending includes more money for several programs and initiatives requested by council members. Among the largest proposed increases include:
- $3 million for the city's emergency rental assistance program.
- $3 million for Denver Health, the city's safety net hospital.
- $2 million to continue funding for the Basic Income Project.
- $1 million for streets and infrastructure upgrades.
Zoom in: The mayor is proposing adding $500,000 for a city program that helps small businesses, and adding a position to manage compliance with the city's pay-as-you-throw program.
Of note: Johnston is proposing allocating money toward a participatory budget — which lets residents decide how to spend taxpayer money — including $1 million for 2024 and $1 million for 2025.
Zoom in: Beefing up the city's emergency rental assistance program, which helps residents pay for rent and utility bills, was among the largest funding increase requests submitted by council members.
- Under Johnston's proposal, the program's overall budget will increase to $15.6 million.
Yes, but: The $3 million in additional money to the program is far less than the $17.5 million council members wanted.
The intrigue: Several proposed changes were supported by a supermajority, meaning in theory, the council members could override a veto from Johnston if he chooses to cut the proposals.
- As of Monday, the council hasn't issued a formal response to the mayor's letter, spokesperson Robert Austin tells us.
What's next: There's still time for the council to consider the changes, with a public hearing on the budget scheduled for Oct. 23.
- The final spending plan must be approved by Nov. 13.
