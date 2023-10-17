Mayor Mike Johnston is clamping down on potential increases to his first city budget.

Driving the news: Johnston's administration said last week it would support only $10.6 million in funding changes from the nearly $80 million in proposals submitted earlier this month by Denver City Council members.

State of play: The mayor's approach shows he's listening to the city council's priorities, even though he's significantly scaling back the council's proposed changes.

Between the lines: Two factors are prompting the city to tighten its spending, including lower projected sales tax revenue and the migrant crisis "expanding dramatically," according to a letter from Johnston addressed to council members.

Details: The $10.6 million in additional spending includes more money for several programs and initiatives requested by council members. Among the largest proposed increases include:

$3 million for the city's emergency rental assistance program.

$3 million for Denver Health, the city's safety net hospital.

$2 million to continue funding for the Basic Income Project.

$1 million for streets and infrastructure upgrades.

Zoom in: The mayor is proposing adding $500,000 for a city program that helps small businesses, and adding a position to manage compliance with the city's pay-as-you-throw program.

Of note: Johnston is proposing allocating money toward a participatory budget — which lets residents decide how to spend taxpayer money — including $1 million for 2024 and $1 million for 2025.

Zoom in: Beefing up the city's emergency rental assistance program, which helps residents pay for rent and utility bills, was among the largest funding increase requests submitted by council members.

Under Johnston's proposal, the program's overall budget will increase to $15.6 million.

Yes, but: The $3 million in additional money to the program is far less than the $17.5 million council members wanted.

The intrigue: Several proposed changes were supported by a supermajority, meaning in theory, the council members could override a veto from Johnston if he chooses to cut the proposals.

As of Monday, the council hasn't issued a formal response to the mayor's letter, spokesperson Robert Austin tells us.

What's next: There's still time for the council to consider the changes, with a public hearing on the budget scheduled for Oct. 23.