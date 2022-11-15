Ready to cast another ballot?

Driving the news: The city of Denver wants your help deciding how to spend $2 million in taxpayer money for city projects.

Funding for the Participatory Budget comes from the city's $1.66 billion spending plan, which Denver City Council approved Monday.

Why it matters: The pilot program gives residents a chance to speak directly to Mayor Michael Hancock's administration about new infrastructure for the city and across its neighborhoods.

The program focused on investing in historically underserved areas because Turner said the city wanted to make sure it heard from people who don't always participate in local government.

By the numbers: The city received 1,176 project ideas from 1,094 residents this summer via door-to-door and neighborhood canvassing, Denver finance department spokesperson Kiki Turner says.

The $2 million is split into four areas, with $1 million directed toward projects with citywide impact and the remaining funds going into three neighborhood pots:

$400,000 for Montbello or Green Valley Ranch;

$300,000 for East Colfax, Montclair, Hale or South Park Hill;

$300,000 for City Park, City Park West, Congress Park, Cheesman Park or Capitol Hill.

Between the lines: Residents can pick and choose projects in order of preference.

The proposed citywide project list includes building wider, more accessible sidewalks, adding drinking fountains in northwest Denver parks and constructing tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness.

What to watch: Turner said the deadline to vote has been extended to Nov. 30.

Residents and people who go to school in Denver are eligible to vote. Those under 18 and undocumented people living in the city are eligible as well.

Vote here