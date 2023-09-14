Mayor Mike Johnston unveiled a $4 billion budget Thursday that includes millions to curb homelessness, build affordable homes, revive downtown, improve public safety and reduce pollution.

Why it matters: This is Johnston's first budget as mayor, and serves as a test to whether he is fulfilling the lofty campaign promises he made earlier this year.

The big picture: Denver's post-pandemic recovery has been strong with several years of double-digit revenue growth, but the economy has begun moderating amid high inflation and interest rates.

Total discretionary spending from the general fund for the next fiscal year, which starts Jan. 1, is $1.74 billion — a 3.7% increase over the previous year.

The growth is primarily driven by projected increases in tax revenues, city officials say.

Zoom in: Johnston's budget priorities don't stray far from his predecessor, who also allocated big spending to address homelessness, crime and downtown's post-pandemic deterioration.

Here are 11 numbers to know from the mayor's proposal:

$242 million: Funding drawn from a variety of sources to provide transitional housing and support services for people experiencing homelessness.

$100 million: A mix of city, state and federal dollars for affordable housing, including building, converting or preserving 3,000 permanently affordable units next year.

$58 million: Allocated toward reviving downtown, this includes completing construction on the 16th Street Mall and Convention Center; attracting local businesses to the area; and converting downtown commercial buildings to residential units.

$39.2 million: Federal dollars, predominantly, toward housing 1,000 more unsheltered people in hotels and micro-communities next year.

$20 million: Federal, state and city dollars for migrant sheltering services, which officials say will likely be needed as people from Central and South America continue to arrive from the southern U.S. border.

$15 million: The amount budgeted to build more bike lanes, transit-oriented projects, pedestrian crossings and traffic calming infrastructure.

$14.6 million: Money for rental assistance programs and free legal services for people at risk of being evicted from their homes, which Johnston says is a significant increase in support compared to past city investments.

$9 million: What's allocated to expand the number of staff and operating hours of the city's police alternative programs, and add a second mobile vehicle (dubbed Wellness Winnie) that offers mental and behavioral care services directly to people in need.

$8.2 million: The budget to recruit 167 new police officers next year to combat crime and reduce response times.

Flashback: In his last budget as mayor, Michael Hancock allocated $8.4 million to recruit 188 new officers in 2023.

$7.6 million: Investments toward an "electric future," including $2.8 million to continue Denver's popular e-bike voucher program, $2 million to transition the city's fleet to EVs, and $1.5 million for public EV charging stations at city buildings.

$565,000: Funding to revamp the city's permitting and zoning process for new developments, like affordable housing projects, and hire three new full-time positions.

What they're saying: "What this lays out is our first version of a strategy to deliver that dream of Denver that is a city that is vibrant, that is affordable, that is safe, and that provides housing for everyone," Johnston said at a news briefing Thursday.

What's next: The Denver City Council will hold hearings on the 770-page budget proposal over the next several weeks and propose amendments to the mayor in October.