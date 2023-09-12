Mayor Mike Johnston puts price tag on his plan to reduce homelessness
Mayor Mike Johnston on Tuesday said his plan to shelter 1,000 unhoused people this year will cost Denver $48.6 million.
Why it matters: The public now has a clearer picture of how much taxpayer money will be required for Johnston's ambitious plan targeting homelessness, which has been growing in Denver.
State of play: The mayor said during a press briefing the city can pay for the project without cutting back key services and still provide enough resources to fulfill his plan.
By the numbers: The highest costs in the estimate includes $19.6 million to build and operate micro-communities, like pallet shelters and tiny homes. Other costs includes:
- $18.9 million to buy and run the 194-unit former Best Western Central Park hotel
- $5.4 million for leases and operations at additional hotels
- $4 million for rentable units
- $750,000 for encampment response, including outreach and services like temporary portable bathrooms
Of note: $37 million will come from the city's Department of Housing Stability budget, while $15 million will come from other sources.
- These include General Fund transfers ($8 million) that supported the city's pandemic response, federal pandemic aid money ($4.7 million) and capital improvement money from real estate purchase costs that came in under budget ($2 million).
Between the lines: Johnston said the combined amount from the two major funding sources is greater than the initial estimate to add some wiggle room for unexpected or additional costs.
Go deeper: Denver's unhoused population says they want permanent solutions
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.