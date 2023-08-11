Data: Denver Mayor's Office; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

A preliminary list identifying potential sites for micro-communities for people experiencing homelessness in Denver is largely concentrated in historically underserved communities.

Why it matters: Creating micro-communities, like tiny home villages and safe outdoor camping sites, is a step toward Mayor Mike Johnston's plan to shelter 1,000 unhoused people by the end of the year.

The intrigue: The map showing the 197 eligible locations follows Denver's inverted L, referring to areas largely home to the city's Black and Latino residents.

It includes people living north of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 25, and primarily consists of working-class neighborhoods.

Context: The list was put together by the city's real estate department. A spreadsheet listing the sites says they have not yet been vetted and may no longer be vacant or for sale.

It was obtained by Axios Denver through an open records request.

Of note: The list will be "significantly" reduced based on several criteria, Johnston's spokesperson Jordan Fuja tells us.

Proximity to transit, access to utilities, meeting basic zoning and permitting criteria, and distance from schools are among the factors that will decide what sites move forward for consideration.

Flashback: Residents in Globeville, one of the neighborhoods with a large concentration of potential sites, organized in 2019 in opposition to a tiny home village, with people at the time saying they felt pressured to host it.

Zoom in: Cole Chandler, the mayor's senior adviser for homelessness, said during a Denver City Council meeting on Wednesday the sites under consideration for micro-communities won't require re-zoning to allow those communities to be built.

Between the lines: Councilmember Amanda Sawyer during the same meeting raised concerns about schools on the preliminary list, which she suggested may not be a fitting place to put the micro-community.

What's next: Johnston told council members during a public meeting on Monday that a revised list will likely be made public next week.