Armando Ortega didn't know where he would sleep Friday night. Originally from Houston, he's worked as a kitchen manager at chain restaurants, but he's been homeless for six months.

Driving the news: Roughly 50 people, including Ortega, were removed by Denver city officials earlier that day from downtown encampments. The sweep included 22nd Street, California Street, Stout Street and Park Avenue.

He told us he has also camped on California Street.

State of play: Friday's sweep was the first under Mayor Mike Johnston's administration.

Why it matters: Last week, Johnston said sweeps don't work as a solution to homelessness because "it just means you're chasing people off one block and they end up on another."

Yet, his administration did not have housing for the people being displaced — a direct contradiction to what he said last month, insisting those being moved would be offered shelter (they were offered space at congregate shelters, but not housing).

Details: Health concerns connected to a rat infestation and waste buildup prompted the sweep, according to the city's public health department.

Advocates from the Housekeys Action Network Denver say boulders placed along the street, a common deterrent to keep people from camping, created a habitat for rodents.

City crews place temporary fencing around a homeless encampment on Stout Street in downtown Denver during Friday's sweep. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

What they're saying: "This feels really calm, orderly — but it doesn't mean that people still aren't going to be struggling to find another place to pitch a tent," at-large Council member Sarah Parady told us Friday at the site.

The big picture: People experiencing homelessness told us they want to live in permanent housing, not tents on street corners.

Ortega would be open to a stable sheltering option, like a safe outdoor camping site, over a traditional overnight shelter, where he says his stuff often gets stolen.

Angel Browne, who is homeless and volunteers for Housekeys, sees housing as a human right and supports policies that would give renters more power to avoid losing their housing.

Zoom in: While the number of people experiencing homelessness is increasing in Denver, the latest point-in-time count indicates a spike in people like Ortega, who are homeless for the first time.

He said the constant moving makes it hard to find time for things that will help him secure permanent housing, like getting an ID (his was stolen) or applying for a job.

The other side: Chase Loggins, who only spent one night at the encampment, was packing up his gear at the site to move to Vail, taking a bus. He tells us he's been homeless for the past few months.

He secured a job as a sous chef, earning $30 an hour, and was in the process of getting employee housing there.

What's next: Johnston plans to visit all encampments slated for a sweep, his spokesperson Jordan Fuja confirmed to Axios. He visited the Stout Street site on Thursday.