Denver's once-flourishing food hall scene appears to be fading.

Why it matters: Apart from being hangout hubs, food halls act as "amazing incubator models" for up-and-coming chefs and offer new opportunities for budding business owners, Denise Mickelsen with the Colorado Restaurant Association tells Axios.

Driving the news: This month, prominent local chef Frank Bonanno announced he sold Denver Milk Market, the downtown food hall he opened in 2018, to Denver-based Sage Hospitality.

The move came after sales slumped to half of what they were pre-pandemic, BusinessDen reports.

The big picture: Milk Market's change in ownership is part of a growing trend, with more of our food halls running in the red, losing dining options and experiencing high turnover.

Zoom in: The Zeppelin Station food hall in the city's River North Art District was sold last October after its foot traffic fell and costs for food and staff rose.

Also late last year, restaurateur Troy Guard sold Grange Hall barely a year after opening it in Greenwood Village. And Broadway Market, near the Capitol Hill neighborhood, closed for good in 2022 after failing to recover from the pandemic.

What's happening: With so many people still working from home, the lunch and happy hour crowds that food halls have come to rely on have become inconsistent, varying widely week to week.

They are also expensive, complicated concepts to run and require a lot of workers, longtime local restaurant consultant John Imbergamo tells us.

Inflation pains have only added to the pressures.

What they're saying: "Each of those little businesses requires a manager, maybe a kitchen manager …and if you don't do enough business to support those people, you can't afford any additional staff," Imbergamo says. It's "very difficult" for tenants unless business is booming.

The word appears to have gotten out. "I am not hearing a lot of appetite for opening new ones," Mickelsen tells us. "I feel like the food hall craze has begun to wane."

The other side: There are still roughly a dozen food halls operating in the area. And some spots — like Avanti, Stanley Marketplace and Edgewater Public Market — have managed to stay relatively busy post-pandemic, industry experts note.

Plus: At least one other is in the works. Developers in Westminster are buying a historic dairy barn from the city with plans to renovate it and turn it into a food hall.

What to watch: New concepts, like the three-in-one restaurant that debuted this month in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, could be popping up more frequently.

The space is shared between cult-followed food trucks Yuan Wonton and Pho King Rapidos as well as artisan bakery Sweets & Sourdough. The trio alternates their days and hours, collaborates on certain dishes, and shares the prep space and overhead.

"They're geniuses," Mickelsen says. "It's a brand new model I've never even heard of anywhere else."

