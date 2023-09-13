Denver Mayor Mike Johnston names his first cabinet members

Share on email (opens in new window)

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston during a press conference at the Denver City and County Building on July 18. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's cabinet is finally starting to take shape.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, Johnston unveiled his first two nominations for key positions in his administration.

Phil Washington was named to continue serving as CEO of Denver's airport, and Anne-Marie Braga was selected to be the next head of human services.

Why it matters: The appointments come about two months after Johnston took office and more than three months after he started his transition to mayor.

The delay in filling his 14-member cabinet has left city workers unclear about who their bosses will be and could hamper his ability to achieve his ambitious agenda.

Details: Washington was first tapped to lead Denver International Airport in June 2021 by former Mayor Michael Hancock. The Army veteran previously led the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and earlier the Regional Transportation District in Denver.

President Biden picked him to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, but Washington withdrew his nomination earlier this year amid Republican opposition and questions about his tenure.

Braga has served as deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services for the last four years.

Her work has focused on addressing issues including homelessness and child welfare.

Of note: Johnston also named Suma Nallapati as chief information officer for the city's Department of Technology Services, which is not a cabinet position.

What they're saying: In a statement, Johnston said the three "will play an integral role in shaping the future of Denver" and "creating a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous city."

What's next: Johnston's two cabinet appointments will require approval from the Denver City Council.