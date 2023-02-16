New federal lawsuit names Denver airport CEO Phil Washington

A new federal lawsuit filed this week by a former Denver International Airport executive alleges discriminatory and retaliatory practices at DIA and names airport CEO Phil Washington.

Why it matters: Washington is up for nomination to lead the Federal Aviation Administration — a confirmation process that has been stalled for seven months amid congressional concerns over his aviation experience and ties to a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, his job leading Denver's airport is in limbo, as the city's next mayor can replace him later this year.

Details: Former DIA parking director Benjamin Juarez's lawsuit alleges the city of Denver allowed intolerable working conditions and ongoing threats to his job.

While under Washington's leadership, Juarez, who is Hispanic, made numerous complaints about pay disparity, saying white colleagues received higher salaries.

He also complained about his then-supervisor making racist comments.

What they're saying: "My client was continually making complaints" and directly contacted Washington at least twice for help, Juarez's attorney, Steven Murray, tells Axios Denver. Murray claims both attempts went unanswered.

Instead, Murray alleges, Juarez was subject to a series of retaliatory actions against him, including a notice of misconduct, threats of termination, and a negative performance review.

The other side: DIA and the city attorney's office declined Axios Denver's requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Biden administration did not immediately respond.

The intrigue: DIA hired an outside firm last year to investigate discrimination practices, the Denver Post reported. In May 2022 — two months after Juarez had resigned — the airport fired his former supervisor over allegations of discrimination and harassment.

Flashback: Three years ago, Washington was directly named in a separate lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and whistleblower retaliation related to his time as CEO of Los Angeles' Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

His name also appeared in a criminal search warrant carried out last September by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which indicated that investigators were seeking information about possible favoritism in how the MTA awarded contracts.

Washington has denied wrongdoing and told Bloomberg last September that "all the allegations are false."

What's next: Juarez is seeking a jury trial, as well as back pay and compensatory damages from the city.