Colorado lawmakers move to ban ghost guns after 2 shootings

Colorado lawmakers want to ban ghost guns after two recent high-profile shootings involving untraceable firearms.

Ghost guns are firearms bought in pieces or manufactured privately by the owner without registered serial numbers. The instructions for assembling them are available on the internet.

Driving the news: A bill set for introduction Wednesday at the state Capitol would prohibit the manufacture and possession of ghost guns, making it a misdemeanor for a first offense and felony for subsequent charges.

Sen. Chris Hansen, a Denver Democrat and bill sponsor, says the measure is a response to the recent shooting of two staff members by an East High School student and the November mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs.

What they're saying: Co-sponsor Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) says the measure will "interrupt the level of gun violence we are seeing in our state and across the nation."

Why it matters: Ghost guns are increasingly being used in crimes and frustrating law enforcement agency investigations.

By the numbers: A federal report published in February found officials recovered more than 19,000 ghost guns in 2021 — more than double the roughly 8,500 record in 2020. .

The big picture: Colorado's action — which is part of a larger effort by the Democratic majority to restrict guns — comes as the Biden administration and other states make similar moves to regulate the weapons.

Other locations, including New York and Baltimore, are taking legal action against the gun parts makers.

Denver banned ghost guns in 2022.

Of note: The state's new legislation would not ban distribution or possession of the instructions.

It also includes a grace period to allow people with untraceable weapons to get them registered and undergo a background check.

This is a developing story and will be updated.